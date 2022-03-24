Vashon head coach Tony Irons celebrates in the final seconds of the Class 4 State Basketball Championships Sat. March 19, 2022 at JQH Arena. The Wolverines of Vashon would repeat as the Mo. Boys Class 4 Basketball Champions beating Tolton 57-49 for it's fifith state championship since 2016 . It’s the 13th state title for the Wolverines and their fifth since Irons took over in 2016.