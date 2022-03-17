Incarnate Word Academy entered this week's 2022 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown with four consecutive state championships and a school-record 66-game winning streak. The Red Knights continued its dominance in girls basketball on Thursday with an impressive 71-23 victory over conference-rival St. Joseph's Academy in the Class 6 state semifinals at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.
Incarnate Word (28-0) advances to Friday's state championship game, where they will face the winner of the Blue Springs South-Kickapoo semifinal game. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. St. Joseph's will play for third place on Friday at 10 a.m.
The Red Knights eliminated any suspense early by scoring the first 18 points of the game. They led 23-3 at the end of the first quarter and 43-13 at halftime. Senior point guard Saniah Tyler led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points. Tyler and the rest of the IWA starters played less than half the game as everyone got a chance to get into the scoring act. Sophomore Kaylynn James scored nine points while senior Jaiden Bryant and freshman Peyton Hill added seven points each.
