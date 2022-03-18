Springfield, MO- The girls basketball dynasty at Incarnate Word Academy will be bringing home another state championship trophy back to St. Louis from this weekend's MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown.
The Red Knights (29-0) defeated Springfield Kickapoo 67-50 to win their fifth consecutive state championship and 12th overall on Friday afternoon at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield. In addition to running their championship streak to five years, the nationally-ranked Red Knights also ran their current winning streak to 68 games.
The game was close for a good portion of the first half as IWA held a 16-15 lead early in the second quarter, but the Red Knights hit Kickapoo with a 12-2 spurt to take firm control of the game, which was a physical affair from start to finish.
Senior guard Saniah Tyler concluded a brilliant career at Incarnate Word by scoring a team-high 24 points. The University of Kentucky recruit finished her career at IWA with three state championships and four Final Four appearances.
Junior forward Natalie Potts had 15 points and six rebounds for IWA while junior forward Brooke Coffey added 13 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Violet McNece was the fourth Red Knight in double figures with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.Kickapoo (28-4) was led by talented 6'2" senior forward Bella Fontleroy, who finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
