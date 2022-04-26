The emergence of St. Louisan Jayson Tatum into a top all-around player in the National Basketball Association continues as we watch his marvelous work in the first round of the playoffs.
It did not take long for Tatum to establish himself as a potent offensive player his rookie season in 2018, helping lead the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals. He was 19 and just cutting his teeth in the pro ranks.
Now, in his fifth season, the former Chaminade College Prep All-American impacts the game in a multitude of ways. During the regular season, he averaged a career-high 26.9 points and eight rebounds a game. He also averaged 4.4 assists while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.
What we saw from Tatum in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets is next-level stuff. Not only did he average 29.5 points in the first three games of the series, he is also leading the Celtics' strong defensive effort with the job he is doing on Nets' superstar Kevin Durant. Over the course of Durant's spectacular 14-year career, I cannot recall seeing an opposing player block his jumper at its peak. It's a near impossible feat. He's 7-feet tall with a high release on his shot. Tatum blocked it at least three times in the series.
“I have the utmost respect for KD and what he’s brought to the game and accomplished. Somebody like that, he brought the best out of me,” Tatum told reporters after the series clincher.
“Not surprised how I played. I do feel like I’m one of the [NBA’s] best players. That’s how I approach the game, regardless of who’s on the other team.
“Not saying I thought we was going to sweep them, but we had all the confidence, every game, that we stepped on the floor.”
The young man is totally locked in on all facets of the game. In addition to his scoring and great defense, he is showing the ability to make his teammates better with his passing and playmaking. He is finding the open teammate and playing with the huge level of trust great players have when they aspire to be champions.
During the past five seasons, we have seen the physical growth and overall maturity in Tatum’s game. We've watched him reach All-Star status and international stardom with his work in helping Team USA win the gold medal at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
Tatum is developing into a player capable of leading a franchise to a world championship. Those are rare birds. It remains to be seen if, and when, that will happen, but Tatum is checking the boxes. It’s a long and arduous process, and it's wonderful to behold.
Kelvin Lee a Hall of Famer
Congratulations to University City High basketball coach Kelvin Lee on his induction into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Lee was inducted during last weekend's ceremony in Springfield. Lee has enjoyed a successful career in the St. Louis area for more than two decades, amassing more than 400 victories coaching at Chaminade College Prep, Miller Career Academy, St. Mary’s, and University City.
In 2009, Lee led Chaminade to the Class 5 state championship. Lee has coached standouts including David Lee, Bradley Beal, and Tatum at Chaminade and Yuri Collins at St. Mary's.
Yuri returns to Billiken
Speaking of Yuri Collins, it was a rollercoaster week for him and the Saint Louis University men's basketball program. Last Monday, Collins announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal after an excellent 2022 season in which he led all NCAA schools in assists. The Billikens were in search of a replacement for Collins for the 2023 season.
The Billikens found that player. His name is Yuri Collins. Yes, the former St. Mary's standout took his name out of the portal and will return to the Billikens for his fourth season as the starting point guard.
Collins averaged 11 points and 7.9 assists a game to lead the Billikens to 23 victories and a berth in the National Invitational Tournament. He was selected to the All-Atlantic 10 Conference First Team and the All-Defensive Team.
His return also adds to the excitement of what is shaping up to a promising season in 2023.
