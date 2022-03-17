The St. Louis metropolitan area will be well represented in the NCAA Tournament, which got underway on Tuesday night with the First Four in Dayton, OH.
Here is a look at the players from the area who will be participating in both the men's and women's NCAA Tournament.
Men
EJ Liddell (Ohio State): The former Belleville West star was selected to the All-Big Ten Conference Team after another big season for the Buckeyes. He is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.5 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range. He led Belleville West to back-to-back Illinois Class 4A state championships in 2018 and 2019.
Caleb Love (North Carolina): The former CBC McDonald's All-American had a strong sophomore season for the Tar Heels. He is averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists a game while shooting 87 percent from the free throw line. He had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Tar Heels victory over Duke in the final game of the regular season at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Courtney Ramey (Texas): The former Webster Groves standout was one of the top defensive players in the Big XII Conference this season. The 6'3" guard averaged 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds during the season. He led Webster Groves to back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Malachi Smith (Chattanooga): The former Belleville West standout was the Player of the Year in the Southern Conference. The 6'4" sophomore guard is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game while shooting 50 percent from the field. He led UTC to the regular season and tournament championship of the Southern Conference. In the semifinals, he had 25 points and 11 rebounds in the victory over Wofford in the semifinals.
Mario McKinney (New Mexico State): The former Vashon High standout was a vital member of the Aggies, who won the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship. He had 10 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes in the Aggies victory over Abeline Christian in the WAC Tournament championship game.
Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton): The 7'0" sophomore center from Trinity Catholic was the Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He was one of the top rim protectors in the country with 2.9 blocks per game. He is averaging 13.0 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 64 percent from the field.
Women
DeAnna Wilson (Illinois State): The former Cardinal Ritter College Prep standout helped lead the Redbirds to the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. She is currently averaging 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field. Before coming to Illinois State, she was a NJCAA All-American at Moberly Area Community College.
Sonya Morris (DePaul): The former Incarnate Word Academy standout was one of the top guards in the Big East Conference. The 5'10" senior guard averaged 17.6, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field. She was named to the All-Big East Conference First Team for her efforts. She has career totals of 1,658 points, 437 rebounds, 300 assists and 177 steals.
Kate Martin (Iowa): The former Edwardsville High standout was a key player for the Hawkeyes, who won the Big Ten championship. The 6'0" Martin is averaging 7.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line. In the Big Ten Tournament championship game, she had 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the Hawkeyes victory over Indiana.
Isabelle Delarue (Missouri State): The former Francis Howell North standout averaged nearly 10 minutes a game as a freshman for the Lady Bears. She averaged 3.3 points a game in her first season of collegiate action.
