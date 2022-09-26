Cardinal Ritter College Prep started last season with a 3-6 record, then the Lions put together a hot postseason run to advance to the Class 3 state football semifinals.
Coach Brennan Spain’s Lions are looking to do bigger and better things this season, which include taking the final two steps in the state playoffs and winning a title.
So far, the Lions have looked the part as they are currently 5-0 and playing dominant football.
The Lions are led by a pair of outstanding senior two-way performers in Fredrick Moore and Marvin Burks. The 6’3” Moore is a wide receiver who’s headed to Michigan next season. He has 20 receptions for 510 yards and nine touchdowns. Burks is a punishing running back who has rushed for 710 yards and nine touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Antwon McKay has been at the helm for much of the season. He has passed for 787 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Carson Boyd stepped in and passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns the Lions’ victory over Lutheran-St. Charles last Friday night.
The offensive line is huge and experienced with senior Keihlen Miller and juniors Quentin Jackson and Jayden Chambers each topping the 300-pound mark.
Ritter’s defense is also a strong point, having given up only 27 points in five games this season, including two shutouts. They feature seniors Lawrence McConnell, Malikh Riggins, juniors Cam Clayborn, Joseph Reed, and sophomore Mekhi Mixon.
Week 5 Standout Performers
*Running back Jeremiyah Love of CBC rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the Cadets’ 41-28 victory over DeSmet.
*Wide receiver Peter Braxton of Cahokia had five receptions for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the Comanches victory over Carbondale.
*Quarterback Byron McNair of Pattonville completed 10 of 12 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ 36-7 victory over Mehlville.
*Senior Winston Moore of MICDS scored a rushed for a touchdown, passes for a touchdown and caught a touchdown reception in the Rams’ 44-3 victory over John Burroughs.
*Running back Da’Kion Phillips of Lift for Life rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns in the Hawks’ 61-6 victory over Brentwood.
*Wide receiver Chase Hendricks of St. Mary’s caught six passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Dragons’ 48-6 victory over Duchesne.
*Running back Jareese Howard of Riverview Gardens rushed for 214 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 52-32 victory over Alton.
*Quarterback Malious Cain of Vashon completed 13 of 14 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 62-0 victory over Roosevelt.
*Quarterback Robert Battle of East St. Louis completed 21 of 28 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns in the Flyers’ 60-21 victory over O’Fallon.
*Highland Shootout set for Jan. 7, 2023
A top event of the high school basketball season is the Highland (Illinois) Shootout. The lineup is set for the annual prep extravaganza at Highland High School, and it features several of the top teams from the St. Louis area, including Vashon, East St. Louis, Chaminade and CBC.
Here is the lineup for the upcoming Highland Shootout. Mark your calendars down for January 7, and times are to be announced.
Highland vs. Waterloo (Girls)
Highland vs. Quincy Notre Dame
Belleville East vs. Hillcrest (IL)
Bloomington Central Catholic (IL) vs. New Madrid Central
East St. Louis vs. Staley
Sacred Heart Griffin (IL) vs. CBC
Chicago St. Rita vs. Chaminade
Imhotep (PA) vs. Chicago Simeon
Vashon vs. Moline (IL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.