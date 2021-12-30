It was a tremendous year for high school sports in the St. Louis metropolitan area, with teams and individual athletes overcoming obstacles on their way to success.
Greater St. Louis showed up and showed out in 2021, and here is a roundup of the St. Louis American’s Best in Prep Sports in 2021.
*V Get Ready to Roll: The Vashon Wolverines were the class of Missouri Class 4 in boys’ basketball, rolling to a state championship. The Wolverines dominated the field with stellar guards and smothering defense, capturing the title with a series of blowout wins. The squad was led by Division I recruits Nicholas Kern (VCU) and Keshon Gilbert (UNLV), along with fellow senior guards Tre’Von Love and Recko Bailey.
IWA Dynasty Continues: Incarnate Word Academy added another state championship to its trophy case in girls’ basketball, winning the Missouri Class 6 state championship with a victory over Webster Groves. The Red Knights were a loaded young team led by junior point guard Saniah Tyler and talented sophomore forward Natalie Potts.
Whitfield Makes History: The Whitfield girls’ basketball team had been knocking on the door of a state championship for five seasons after reaching the Final Four of those respective state tournaments. The Warriors finally broke through last season by winning the Class 5 state championship. It was the first state title for the program, which is led by Michael Slater. The Warriors featured a slew of young talented players led by senior point guard Kelsey Blakemore.
Ritter goes Back-to-Back: After winning the Class 3 state championship in 2020, the Cardinal Ritter Lions were moved up to Class 5 in boys’ basketball for the 2021 season. Undaunted, the Lions repeated as state champions after staging a series of dramatic comebacks during the state playoffs. Facing large deficits against University City, DeSmet, and Van Horn, the Lions rallied before defeating Bolivar for the state title.
Trinity Goes Out in Style: With Trinity Catholic scheduled to close its doors at the end of this school year, its girls’ track and field team left a parting gift by winning the Class 4 state championship in Jefferson City. The Titans were dominant on the track and in the field in winning another state title.
New Name, Same Result: Whether the name of the school is Berkeley, McCluer South-Berkeley or STEAM Academy of McCluer South-Berkeley, track and field excellence is part of the school. That continued in 2021 as STEAM Academy’s girls ran away with the Class 2 state championship in Jefferson City. The senior twin duo of Cheyenne and Chelby Melvin led the Bulldogs.
Ritter Girls Roll: Cardinal Ritter College Prep ruled the scene in Class 5 girls track as the Lions won the first state championship in school history. The young and talented group was led by freshman sprinter Aniyah Brown, who won state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
CBC is Back on Top: The CBC Cadets returned to the top of the mountain in Class 6 football by winning the state championship last month in Columbia. After staging a big rally to defeat Lee’s Summit North in the semifinals, the Cadets throttled Liberty North 48-21 in the Show-Me Bowl to win their third state title in five years.
Dragons Slay the Field: The St. Mary’s Dragons left no doubt who the top football program was in Class 3 this season, winning the state championship in overwhelming fashion. In the title game, the Dragons defeated Kansas City St. Pius X 56-0 to complete an impressive postseason run of one-sided affairs. The first football title in school history closed the career of one of the city’s all-time great players, senior Kevin Coleman Jr. A brilliant talent.
Lutheran-St. Charles Legacy: Lutheran St. Charles’ football program made history by winning the Class 2 state championship last month in Columbia. The Cougars did it in dramatic style by defeating perennial state power Lamar 32-26. Star running back Arlen Harris Jr. scored the winning touchdown with six seconds left.
The Luther Show: Football fans from the area and around the nation got a chance to watch the tremendous exploits of East St. Louis senior wide receiver Luther Burden III on a weekly basis during the fall. “Touchdown Luther” delivered show-stopping performances, then thrilled Missouri Tigers fans when he announced he will play for coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
