Selecting the 2022 St. Louis American Boys “Fab Five” All-Star Basketball Team was not a layup because the region is laden with top-notch players. The five All-Stars named to the first team represent an abundance of talent and versatility on the court.
Standout senior point guard Rob Martin of CBC leads the team and is joined in the backcourt by senior Brian Taylor of DeSmet.
The terrific trio of senior Robert Lewis of Cardinal Ritter, and juniors Macaleab Rich of East St. Louis and Kennard Davis Jr. of Vashon round out the frontcourt.
Kennard Davis Jr. (Vashon): The 6’6” forward led the Wolverines to their second consecutive Class 4 state championship. The lone returning starter from last year’s title-winning team, he took over as the team’s leader and go-to player. The versatile performer can score inside and be a playmaker on the perimeter. He averaged 12 points, five rebounds, and two steals to lead the Wolverines to a 27-4 record.
Robert Lewis (Cardinal Ritter): The 6’8” forward had a big season in leading the Lions to a third-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament. He consistently dominated games at both ends of the court with his length and athleticism. Lewis averaged 21.1 points and 8.3 rebounds, while shooting 64 percent from the field and blocking 64 shots in leading Ritter to its third consecutive Final Four. He has committed to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Rob Martin (CBC): The 5’11” guard is the St. Louis American Player of the Year after leading the Cadets to the Class 6 state championship. His speed, quickness, and ability to score were often dominant in games. A clutch performer, Martin often took over in the fourth quarter of tight games. “Li’l Rob” averaged 20.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range. He recently signed with Indiana State University.
Macaleab Rich (East St. Louis): The 6’6” forward was a force in leading the Flyers to a 27-6 record and a berth in the Illinois Class 3A Supersectionals. His big, physical stature and athletic ability, along with his versatile skill set, create matchup problems for defenses. He was also good for an electrifying dunk or two during a game. He averaged 19.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks a game while shooting 54 percent from the field.
Brian Taylor (DeSmet): The 6’4” senior point guard put together a tremendous senior year in leading the Spartans to a 19-9 record. He was a force all over the court with his size, length, and great defensive instincts. Taylor averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field. He will attend Wisconsin-Milwaukee next season on a basketball scholarship.
American “Fab Five” All-Stars
Second Team
Brandon Mitchell-Day 6’8” MICDS (Sr.)
Larry Hughes Jr. 6’5” CBC (Sr.)
Christian Jones 6’5” East St. Louis (Sr.)
Kellen Thames 6’6” Pattonville (Sr.)
Kobi Williams 6’3” Westminster Christian (Jr.)
RIP Brian Wallace
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former CBC football standout Brian Wallace, who passed away last week at 26. A talented offensive lineman, Wallace was a member of the 2014 St. Louis “All-American” Football Team as a senior for the Cadets. He was a four-star recruit and ranked as a top offensive lineman on most recruiting websites. Wallace played at the University of Arkansas, where he started 29 games for the Razorbacks. Wallace had NFL tryouts with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins in 2019. The following season, he played with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL.
