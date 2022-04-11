The clock has run out on the high school girls’ basketball season, and it is time to recognize the 2022 St. Louis American “Fab Five” Girls All-Star Team. This year’s team includes much individual brilliance, and a lot of winning basketball.
The All-Star team features two tremendous point guards in Saniah Tyler of Incarnate Word Academy and JaNyla Bush of Whitfield. A pair of talented wing players, Sydney Harris of Edwardsville and Raychel Jones of Vashon, and an excellent forward in Eliza Maupin of Webster Groves round out the squad.
JaNyla Bush (Whitfield): The flashy 5’5” sophomore point guard led the Warriors to a berth in the Class 5 state championship game. She is a smooth ball handler who can break down defenders off the dribble and knock down 3-pointers. She averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals while making 57 3-pointers to lead Whitfield to a 24-4 record.
Sydney Harris (Edwardsville): The 6’0” senior guard is a St. Louis American Co-Player of the Year. She led the Tigers to another tremendous season, which ended in the Supersectionals of the Illinois Class 4A state tournament. She was one of the state’s top perimeter shooters as she made 41 percent from 3-point range while making 97 triples. She averaged 23.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field for the 29-5 Tigers.
Raychel Jones (Vashon): After helping the Wolverines to a Final Four berth in the Class 4 state tournament last season, the 5’11” guard returned to enjoy a terrific junior season. She stuffed the stat sheet in leading Vashon to the Public High League championship. She finished the season averaging 24.4 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. She also registered several triple-doubles during the season.
Eliza Maupin (Webster Groves): The 6’3” senior forward led the Statesmen to its second consecutive Final Four berth and a third-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament. She could dominate the game at both ends of the floor with her scoring, rebounding and shot blocking ability. She averaged 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 60 percent from the field and blocking 28 shots in leading Webster Groves to a 25-6 record. She will attend Kansas State next season on a basketball scholarship.
Saniah Tyler (Incarnate Word): The 5’7” senior point guard is a St. Louis American Co-Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She was the catalyst for a Red Knights team that finished 29-0 and won another Class 6 state championship. Nicknamed “Big Game” for her ability to produce in the biggest moments, she scored 24 points in the victory over Springfield Kickapoo in the state championship game, which was her high school swan song. The Kentucky recruit averaged 12.2 pints, three assists and two steals a game.
St. Louis American “Fab Five”
Second Team
Chantrel Clayton - 5’7’ Cardinal Ritter (Soph.)
Shannon Dowell - 5’10” O’Fallon (Jr.)
Shakara McCline - 5’6” East St. Louis (Jr.)
Trinnitti Matthews - 5’11” Francis Howell Central (Sr.)
Monet Witherspoon - 5’6” John Burroughs (Soph.)
RIP Boris Powell
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of St. Louis Boris Powell, the former professional boxer from St. Louis who died last week at the age of 57. The former heavyweight title contender was diagnosed with ALS in October of 2020.
A graduate of Vashon High School, Powell enjoyed a successful professional career, where he had a record 30 wins and two losses with 17 knockouts. He turned professional in 1991 and won his first 23 fights. On September 12, 1997, Powell defeated Richard Mason to win the vacant World Boxing Organization’s NABO Heavyweight championship. He also spent time in the ring sparring with several great champions in the heavyweight division including Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and Evander Holyfield.
