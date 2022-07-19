We are about a month away from beginning another exciting year of high school sports in the St. Louis metropolitan area. As we get ready for the upcoming season, it is time to take a look back at what we witnessed during the 2021-22 school year. Here is our annual St. Louis American Prep Year in Review.
Football
The CBC won their third Class 6 state championship in five years with a dominating 48-21 victory over Liberty North. After an opening-season loss to metro-east powerhouse East St. Louis, the Cadets rolled off 13 consecutive victories en route to the state championship. CBC had a myriad of standout performers such as quarterback Patrick Heitert, running back Jeremiyah Love and defensive stalwarts Tyler Gant and Justus Johnson.
St. Mary’s made history by winning its first state championship in football with a dominating run in Class 3. The Dragons were scoring 50-60 points a game while their defense was giving a touchdown a game. They were led by the super talents of senior Kevin Coleman and a host of other skilled players such as quarterback Caron Spann and running back Jamal Roberts. The Dragons defeated St. Pius 56-0 in the championship game.
Lutheran St. Charles made history by winning the Class 2 state championship, which is a first for the school. The Cougars did it in dramatic fashion with stellar senior running back scoring a touchdown in the closing seconds of a 33-27 victory over perennial state power Lamar.
Boys Basketball
The Vashon Wolverines added another state championship to its expansive trophy case as they won the Class 4 state crown with a thrilling victory over Father Tolton. The Wolverines were a young and inexperienced team, but they came together to win another state title behind talented players such as juniors Kennard Davis Jr., Jayden Singleton and Cameron Stovall. It was the 13th state title for Vashon, which includes its current roll of state championships in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021.
The CBC Cadets dominated the field in Class 6 as they won the state championship with convincing victories of Chaminade and Nixa at the Final Four in Springfield. The Cadets were led by super senior point guard Robert Martin, who was the St. Louis American Player of the Year. CBC also got big contributions from senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. and 7’2” sophomore center John Bol.
Webster Groves brought home the Class 5 state championship, which was the third state championship in six years for the Statesmen. After knocking off two-time state champion Cardinal Ritter in the state semifinals, the Statesmen blitzed Jefferson City Helias in the championship game. The Statesmen fielded a well-balanced team, which was led by senior guards Matt Enright, Ethan Chartrand and talented underclassmen Iziah Purvey and CJ Lang.
Girls Basketball
The Incarnate Word Academy girls dynasty continued to roll on in 2022 as the Red Knights lapped the field in winning its second consecutive Class 6 state championship. Not only did the Red Knights win another state title, but they finished the year ranked in the Top 10 in the national polls. IWA will also carry a winning streak of 67 games into next season. They were led by American Player of the Year Saniah Tyler and standout forward Natalie Potts.
John Burroughs made history by winning the Class 4 state championship, which was the first in girls’ basketball in the school’s history. The Bombers had a talented group of guards, led by Allie Turner, Monet Witherspoon, Sydney Starks and BreAunna Ward.
Girls Track and Field
Cardinal Ritter College Prep dominated the Class 5 field once again as they repeated as the state champions. The Lions beat their nearest competitor by 45 points. The talented Lions team was led by sophomore sensation Aniyah Brown, who was the state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Parkway Central won its first state championship by taking home the Class 4 crown in convincing fashion. The Colts were sparked by its talented crew of sprinters and hurdlers, led by Kayelyn Tate and Skyye Lee, who brought home individual state championships in their events.
Westminster Christian made history by winning the Class 3 state title, which was the first in school history. Brooke Moore was an individual standout as she won state championships in the long jump, triple jump and the 100-meter high hurdles.
Boys Track and Field
Principia and Westminster Christian brought home state championships in Class 1 and Class 3 respectively. Principia was led by sprinting sensation Issam Asinga while Westminster won on the strength of his talented field event athletes.
