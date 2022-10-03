The St. Mary's Dragons made history last season when they won the first state championship in football.
The Dragons dominated the competition through the Class 3 state championship game, when they dismantled Kansas City St. Pius X 54-0 in Columbia.
After last season's run to a state title, the Dragons are primed to make another strong postseason run in 2022. This season, St. Mary's has been moved up to Class 4. For the first six weeks of the season, the Dragons have looked the part of a state-championship contender with a dominant 5-1 record.
The opportunity to become a back-to-back state championship team is a great incentive for the Dragons to cement their legacy as a great program. Now, there's more motivation for St. Mary's as it looks like this will be its final season of high school football. It was announced last week that St. Mary's will be closing its doors at the end of the school year.
The Dragons have been rolling in the first six weeks of the season with its talent-laden roster on both sides of the ball. They have several players who are Division I college prospects, including senior running back Jamal Roberts, who committed to Missouri and defensive back Donovan McIntosh, who is headed to Kansas State.
Roberts has been the offensive linchpin for the Dragons offense with 830 yards rushing on 55 carries. He has also scored 14 touchdowns. Fellow senior John Roberts has also been very productive running the football with 449 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.
Leading the offense has been junior quarterback David Leonard, who has completed 41 of 76 passes for 678 yards and eight touchdowns. His top receiver target is senior Chase Hendricks, who has 18 receptions for 368 yards and eight touchdowns. He is another player with multiple Division I scholarship offers.
The Dragons have a talented group of players on defense with McIntosh, along with fellow seniors Kaliel Boyd, Jaylain Hampton and juniors Zamier Collins and Derron Perkins.
St. Mary's will continue with its rugged schedule on Friday night when they host Class 6 DeSmet at 7 p.m. The Dragons will then travel to Louisville to take on perennial Kentucky state power Trinity before concluding its regular season at Lutheran North.
Week 6 Top Performers
*Running back Jareese Howard of Riverview Gardens rushed for 173 yards on 12 carries and scored on a 70-yard touchdown run in the Rams' 29-14 victory over Normandy.
*Wide receiver Christian Joiner of O'Fallon had eight receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' 49-13 victory over Belleville East.
*Running back Ricky Dixon of Lutheran North rushed for 230 yards on 31 carries and four touchdowns in the Crusaders' 34-16 victory over MICDS.
*Quarterback Christian Cotton of DeSmet rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 204 yards and another touchdown in the Spartans' 37-20 victory over SLUH.
*Running back Marquis Gleghorn of Vashon rushed for 158 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns in the Wolverines 40-32 victory over Fort Zumwalt North.
*Quarterback Cole Ruble of Seckman rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars 50-6 victory over Parkway South.
*Running back Kevin Emmanuel of Eureka rushed for 244 yards on 43 carries in the Wildcats' 34-7 victory over Pattonville.
*Quarterback Josh Baker-Mays of Duchesne threw six touchdown passes in the Pioneers' 54-0 victory over Jennings.
*Running back Derrick Warren of Francis Howell North rushed for 157 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns in the Knights' 42-21 victory over Francis Howell Central.
*Running back Zyan Royal of Parkway North rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 77 yards and two more TDs in the Vikings' 40-35 victory over Parkway West.
*Wide receiver Nick Bova of Troy had seven receptions for 168 yards and four touchdowns in the Trojans 44-12 victory over Timberland.
*Running back Dre Davis of Lafayette rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and had 68 yards receiving and one touchdown in the Lancers' 49-10 over Ladue.
What's on Tap for Week 7
Earl's Pick Game: Lift for Life (5-1) at Cardinal Ritter (6-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
SLUH (2-4) at Chaminade (2-4), Friday, 6 p.m.
Lafayette (4-2) at Eureka (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Seckman (5-1) at Pattonville (4-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
DeSmet (3-3) at St. Mary's (5-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lutheran North (4-2) at Maryville, Friday, 7 p.m.
Hazelwood Central (3-3) at Ladue (3-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
Alton (1-5) at East St. Louis (4-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Belleville East (3-3) at Edwardsville (5-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Kirkwood (2-3) at Lindbergh (4-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Ritenour (4-2) at Marquette (5-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
