There are lofty expectations around the e Vashon High football program after last year’s breakthrough 9-2 season.
The Wolverines returned several key players from last year’s team that won a district championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 4 playoffs. Inviting challenges was part of this season’s game plan, as Vashon beefed up its non-conference schedule with road games against Cardinal Ritter, Fort Zumwalt North and last Friday night’s trip to Class 6 Kirkwood to open the season.
Vashon passed its first big test in dramatic fashion, posting a thrilling 28-27 victory over the Pioneers.
With 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines trailed 27-6 and were without an offensive touchdown. That was when sophomore sensation Dierre Hill took over the game.
The talented running back scored three consecutive touchdowns, including the game winner on an 81-yard romp with 42 seconds left in the game. He finished with 177 yards on the ground while adding 98 more yards on his three receptions. He is a big-time talent who has already received several Division I scholarship offers.
Junior quarterback Malious Cain completed nine of 15 passes for 181 yards while senior linebacker Terrell Peete led the defensive effort with nine solo tackles, a sack and an 88-yard touchdown return on a fumble recovery.
Vashon and Cardinal Ritter will kick things off at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
*Top Individual Performers from Week 1
Jamal Roberts rushed for 194 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns in St. Mary’s 42-10 win over SLUH.
*Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan of CBC had five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Cadets’ 41-27 victory over Milton (GA) at the Freedom Bowl in Canton, OH.
*Quarterback Byron McNair of Pattonville completed 11 of 15 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown in a 22-15 victory over Ritenour.
*Running back DJ Burgess of Parkway Central rushed for 175 yards on 28 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 36-18 victory over Parkway South.
*Running back Chris Caldwell of O’Fallon rushed for 193 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns in a 23-17 victory over Normal Community.
*Running back Quaran Williams of Parkway North rushed for 213 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns in the Vikings 21-14 victory over Hazelwood East.
*Running back Deion Brown of Kirkwood rushed for 177 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 28-27 loss to Vashon.
*Running back Elijan Stevens of Summit rushed for 133 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns in a 61-0 victory over Webster Groves.
*Running back Steve Hall of MICDS rushed for 107 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns in a 37-2 victory over Harrisonville.
*Running back Marvin Burks of Cardinal Ritter scored three touchdowns in the Lions’ 46-0 victory over McCluer.
What’s On Tap This Weekend
CBC (1-0) at East St. Louis, Saturday, 6 p.m. – The feature game at this weekend’s East St. Louis Classic at Jordan Stadium. Both teams staged an epic opening season game last year at CBC with East Side taking a thrilling 48-44 victory.
DeSmet (0-1) vs. IMG Academy, Saturday, 3 p.m. – In the opening game of the East St. Louis Classic, DeSmet will take on national power IMG Academy from Florida. DeSmet opened its season with a narrow loss to Ohio power Springfield last Saturday in Indianapolis.
Troy (1-0) at O’Fallon (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. – GAC power Troy makes a trip over to the metro east to take on a strong O’Fallon team out of the Southwestern Conference.
Lutheran North (1-0) at Blair Oaks (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. – This will be a battle of two of the top small school programs in the state as Lutheran North will make the trip to Wardsville in Mid-Missouri to take on an always powerful Blair Oaks.
Jackson (0-1) at Francis Howell (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. – SEMO area powerhouse Jackson comes to St. Charles County to take on an excellent Francis Howell team.
Lift for Life (1-0) at St. Dominic (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. – Lift for Life returns to St. Charles after its opening season win at Duchesne to face a strong Class 4 St. Dominic team.
Summit (1-0) at Marquette (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. – A battle of Rockwood school district programs that tasted victory in the opening week of the season.
Priory (1-0) at Lutheran-St. Charles (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. – A pair of good small schools hook up in St. Charles after posting opening week victories.
