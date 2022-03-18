Springfield, MO - The Whitfield Warriors will be looking to repeat as Class 5 state champions in girls basketball on Saturday.
The Warriors earned their spot in the state finals with a 55-42 victory over Webster Groves in Friday morning's state semifinals of the MSHSAA ShowMe Showdown at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.
Whitfield (24-3) will face the winner of the West Plains-Smithville game for the state championship on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Warriors defeated West Plains in the state championship game last season. Webster Groves (24-6) will play for third place at 10 a.m. The Statesmen were also making a return trip to the Final Four after finishing second in the Class 6 state tournament last season.
Sophomore guard JaNyla Bush was Whitfield's top scorer with 24 points. The 5'4" point guard broke loose in the third quarter when she made three consecutive 3-pointers to help the Warriors pull away. Junior guard Treazure Jackson scored 12 points while junior guard Tkiyah Nelson added eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Senior guard Ellie Paloucek led Webster Groves with 13 points while 6'2" senior Sophie Nittinger added 11 points and eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.