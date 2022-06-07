St. Louis area girls’ teams lit up the track at the Missouri State High School Activities Association State Track and Field Championships May 28, 2022, in Jefferson City.
There were excellent performances from top St. Louis area boys as well. Here is a look at some highlights from the state meet.
Westminster wins first state title
Westminster Christian made history by winning the Class 3 state championship, the first for its boys' program. The Wildcats joined the girls' team in the state championship winner's circle. Westminster scored 45 points to edge second-place Lutheran-St. Charles, which tallied 42. The Field event athletes led the way to the state title. Jacob Anderson won the triple jump and took home a fourth-place medal in the long jump. Anderson's winning effort in the triple jump was 45 feet 4 1/2 inches.
The duo of Larry Minner and Sterling Webb were also big producers in throwing events. Minner finished third in the discus and fourth in the shot put, while Webb was second in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
On the track, sprinter Robert Hines finished second in the 100-meter dash.
Festus, MICDS bring home team trophies
MICDS finished fourth in the Class 4 state meet to bring home a team trophy for a second consecutive year. The Rams got first-place finishes from the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams. The quartet of Winston Moore, Tony Nunn, Tristan Williams, and Novo Onovwerosuoke won the 4x200 in 1 minute 27.3 seconds and the 4x400 in 3:22.51. Onovwerosuoke also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash and third in the 400. Moore finished fifth in the 100 and Brandon Mitchell-Day finished third in the triple jump.
Festus finished in third on the strength of distance runner Jacob Meyers, who swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. He won the 800 in 1 minute 54.46 seconds, the 1,600 in 4:16.09 and the 3,200 in 9:13.19. Meyers won a fourth state championship medal by joining Nathan Wolk, Ian Schram, and Brycen Johnson to win the 4x800-meter relay in 7:57.39. Kalan Roberts-Day also took home a third-place medal in the shot put.
St. Mary’s sizzles
St. Mary's took home two state-championship medals in the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays. The team of Diamond Casseus, Farand Washington, Chase Hendricks and Jamal Roberts won the 4x100 in 42.55 seconds and the 4x200 in 1:28.76. Donovan McIntosh also finished third in the 400-meter dash. The Dragons also finished fifth in the 4x400.
*Braden Goellner of St. Charles West won the state title in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet 11 inches.
*Jacob Miller of Maplewood won the state championship in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet 7 1/2 inches. Maplewood also finished second in the 4x400.
Class 5 Boys Highlights
Standout sprinter Ryan Wingo of SLUH finished third in the 100 and 200. Wingo also anchored the Jr. Bills' 4x200 to a second-place finish.
Sprinter David Richard of Wentzville Liberty finished second in the 400 and fourth in the 200.
Distance standout Chris Krasnoff of Ladue won the 3,200-meter run and finished third in the 1,600. His winning time in the 3,200 was 9:01.03.
Hurdler Chase Vickery of Wentzville Liberty won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 39.1 seconds.
Sullivan Gleason of Fort Zumwalt North won the pole vault for the second consecutive year after clearing 15 feet 6 1/2 inches.
In the high jump, Amel Abdul-Mamin of Hazelwood West finished second. He also finished fourth in the long jump.
Edwardsville a worthy runner-up
The Edwardsville Tigers completed a tremendous spring season by finishing second at the IHSA Class 3 state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The Tigers finished with 30 points, topped only by state champion Batavia. Distance standout Ryan Watts won a pair of individual state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. The Tigers also got points in the long jump as Jordan Brooks finished fourth and Malik Allen finished in seventh place. Geordan Patrylak also finished in ninth place in the 1,600.
Summer hoops showcases
The summer team basketball shootout circuit got underway last weekend with the Hoops and Beyond Summer Showcase at Webster Groves. Hoops and Beyond features many of the top high school programs in the state. In addition to top quality basketball, young players learn life skills from experts on financial literacy, mental health, and career preparation.
Former Webster Groves standouts Rayshawn Simmons and Kendall Shell do a wonderful job with the Hoops and Beyond organization in putting on this prime-time event.
On the court, the basketball was of top quality. The field featured three state championship teams from the 2022 season in CBC (Class 6), Webster Groves (Class 5) and Charleston (Class 3). Father Tolton from Columbia was the Class 4 state runner-up and Staley from the Kansas City area was a Class 6 Final Four participant. Staley took home the tournament championship with a 72-61 victory over Charleston.
