Whether you are a Golden State Warrior or Boston Celtic, the postseason journey you just completed is a testament to the NBA being the best basketball league in the world. The Warriors prevailed; the Celtics fell short. Yet both franchises brought the joy of basketball to a global audience.
But sorrow sometimes accompanies the sports that bring smiles to many of our faces.
The Purdue men’s basketball program confirmed on Monday night that former Boilermakers’ star and 2017 NBA first-round draft pick Caleb Swanigan had died at 25. No cause of death was released.
Swanigan was Mr. Basketball in Indiana in 2015 and was one of the nation’s most highly sought recruits. After first opting for Michigan State, he decided to play close to home at Purdue.
He was named Big Ten Player of the Year his sophomore season and was then drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers. Within a year Swanigan’s life and body changed.
He gained weight. He became too heavy to be an effective NBA player. A “then and now” pair of photos of Swanigan hit social media and went viral.
He was traded to the Sacramento Kings after two seasons, and only played three years in the NBA.
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard reminded the social media community of the destruction callous online comments can bring to a person’s life.
“Remember when that photo of Caleb Swanigan’s weight gain went viral and the entire internet [crapped] on him? Yeah, maybe we should stop doing that to people going through tough times,” Lillard wrote on Twitter.
Another basketball dream turned to nightmare on Monday in Harlem, New York.
Darius Lee, a basketball standout at Houston Baptist University who was home for the summer in his native Harlem, was killed in a late-night shooting that left eight other people wounded.
He was at a Juneteenth celebration and barbecue. The site was also serving as backdrop for a music video.
Lee, 21, was scheduled to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in December. He would have entered his senior year as the 2021 HBU Male Student-Athlete of the Year.
HBU coach Ron Cottrell, said in a statement, “We are devastated.”
“As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can’t even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach, and we loved him so much. Please keep his mom, sister, and family in your prayers,” Cottrell said.
Gun violence strikes again.
The Reid Roundup
Former NBA superstar Reggie Miller, who never won an NBA championship, had these words of advice for Jayson Tatum during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show: “Understand and relish in the disappointment of that series. It’s painful. I’ve been there. [Y]ou can’t discredit what he did throughout this postseason against some of the all-time greats in our game.”… Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is an unabashed liberal. He catches heck from conservatives who apparently know nothing of his father’s tragic death in diplomatic service - and even less about basketball. He received thousands of congratulatory calls, texts, and emails after his team clinched its fourth NBA title in four years. But one stood out. “I got a text from President Obama, which was pretty cool. That was pretty special.” …Obama also shared a message of congratulations with Finals MVP Steph Curry through a telephone call…Jaylon Brown scored 34 points in the Celtics’ Game 6 loss, and consoled Tatum following the game. "I just gave him a hug, man. I know it was a tough last game." It stings that we kind of didn't play to our potential, but it is what it is. You've got to learn from it and move on.” …Celtics coach Ime Udoka is hardly discouraged heading into the 2022-23 NBAA season. “The future is bright and we're just getting started,” he said on Twitter following his team’s season-ending loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.