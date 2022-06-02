Memorial Day marks the point I think the Major League Baseball season starts to count. Mike Claiborne at KMOX always says Flag Day, June 14, is the day. We’re in the same ballpark.
At this juncture, several Black players are having All-Star team caliber seasons and in the top 20 of several offensive categories. The rankings include both American and National League players.
I mention L.A. Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s name a couple of times. Media members tend to call him “the best player in baseball” regardless of the fact the statistics don’t currently back it up
Batting Average
This category has lost its luster, but it still means a lot to a team’s overall success. Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who is nursing a groin injury, is third overall with an impressive .356 average. Too bad his Chicago White Sox have again been stung by multiple injuries and are languishing under .500.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will be an MVP candidate if he keeps up his pace. Judge is hitting .305, .001 behind Mike Trout, which is good for 13th.
L.A. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in a tie for 19th with a .304 average, and Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell is 21st with a .299 performance.
Home Runs
Judged has jumped on a lot of pitches and sent them flying. His 18 home runs lead the Majors. Following closely in second is Betts, who has smacked 15 homers.
Judge’s Yankee teammate DH Giancarlo Stanton, and Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton are tied with seven other players for 10th on the list with 11 round trippers.
Because of multiple ties, Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer is tied for 27th with nine home runs.
Runs Batted In
Judge’s 37 RBI put him in a tie for sixth with three other players, and Stanton is ninth in MLB with 35. Betts is not far behind with 33 RBI, good for 12th in the Majors.
Hits
Anderson is tied for seventh with 58 hits, and Betts is tied for 11th with 56. Judge, who ranks 14th, has banged out 54. Bell is 18th with 53.
Slugging Percentage
A player’s slugging percentage represents the number of bases they earn per at bat. It is calculated by taking total bases and dividing by at bats.
Judge is by far the best in baseball. His .669 easily outdistances Trout, who is second, at .652.
Betts is ranked fifth at .614, and Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm is 12th at .541.
Springer comes in at 15th with a .516 mark, and Anderson’s .503 is good for 18th.
Stolen Bases
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullens, an outstanding overall ballplayer and former All-Star, is tied for fourth in stolen bases with Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman with 11. Harrison Bader is tied for third with 13.
Anderson is tied for 10th with eight. Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is tied for 25th with 12 players including Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes with six stolen bases.
Finding Black players among the pitching elite is a big more difficult.
Cleveland Indians right-hander Triston McKenzie ranks 17th with a respectable 2.65 earned run average. He is the lone Black pitcher in the game’s top 40 in ERA.
Twenty-one pitchers, including St. Louis Cardinals right hander Adam Wainwright, are tied for fifth in wins with five. This includes Washington Nationals hurler Josiah Gray, who can thank his teammates. He has an ERA of 5.08.
St. Louisan Devin Williams, a Milwaukee Brewers reliever, is tied with two other players for 29th on the saves list with four.
The Reid Roundup
I’m sorry, but I just can’t bring myself to want the Boston Celtics to win the NBA title, regardless of who is on the team or who they are playing…A bit of gambling talk. Steph Curry has the best odds to win NBA Finals MVP at +100. If you bet $100 on him, and he wins, you win $100. Jayson Tatum has the second-best odds at +175. They are followed by Jaylen Brown +1200, Klay Thompson +1500, Draymond Green +1500, Marcus Smart +3000, Andrew Wiggins +3000, Jordan Poole +3000, Al Horford +8000, Kevon Looney +10000. Robert Williams +20000, and Grant Williams +30000
The Warriors will have wings like Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr. take the responsibility on Tatum, with Draymond Green being a key off-ball defensive presence in those situations.
