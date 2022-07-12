Major League Baseball’s lack of Black players is presented to America during the annual All-Star Game.
The American League will present a starting team with Black players holding three positions. That is an impressive 33%, especially considering MLB’s opening day rosters. Of more than 780 players, only 7.2% of them were Black on the season’s first day.
We can thank the New York Yankees for putting two Black players on the squad, outfielder Aaron Judge and outfielder/DH Giancarlo Stanton.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is the third African American starter for the American League, and each was the top vote getter at their respective positions in fan balloting.
The AL also has a pair of Black reserves, outfielders George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays and Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins.
Dusty Baker, who with Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers are MLB’s only two Black managers, will be at the helm of the American League squad. Baker’s Houston Astros reached the 2021 World Series before being surprised by the streaking Atlanta Braves.
The National League roster is not as diverse as the American’s.
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is the lone NL starter. Before you say “Jazz Chisholm,” let me explain that the dazzling Miami Marlins All-Star second baseman is a native of The Bahamas.
That’s it, folks. There are no Black reserves on the National League team.
There are also no Black pitchers on the respective American and National League staffs.
Baseball, you have a problem.
Legacy lesson
I’m not sure what to think of the inaugural All-Star Game with Legacy Players.
St. Louis Cardinals DH/1B Albert Pujols was named to the National League team and Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera is on the American League roster.
Since the slots go to players based on what they accomplished in the past, certainly not what is going on in 2022 for Pujols, I guess it shouldn’t bother me. Yet, it does.
Pujols has played in just 48 of 88 games and is hitting .215 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. Yes, he is hitting .302 against left-handed pitchers. But has only faced lefties in 53 at bats. He is hitting .156 against right-handed pitchers, who he has faced 77 times. That comes to just 130 total at-bats.
Cabrera recorded his 3000th hit earlier this season, and now has 3,065. Compared to Pujols, Cabrera almost seems deserving of his All-Star game spot.
He is hitting .295 with three home runs and 31 RBIs. Cabrera has played in 73 games and amassed 264 at-bats. He is hitting a robust .379 against lefties (66 at-bats) and a respectable .268 against right handers.
The rosters were expanded to 33 players to accommodate Pujols and Cabrera, and for future Legacy players.
The Reid Roundup
Not everyone is thrilled with the Washington Wizards ‘super-max’ deal with St. Louis native Bradley Beal. Candace Buckner, a Black Washington Post sports columnist, citing the Wizards’ lack of postseason appearances, penned an article with the headline “Only in Washington do NBA stars get $251 million participation trophies.” Ouch…After Beal signed his extension, fellow St. Louisan Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics thanked him for his support over the years in a video. "Without you, it wouldn’t be me. You don’t get enough credit, but I’m always giving you the credit. My big brother. Man -- I appreciate you."…If Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina does not return from rehabbing his sore knees until Sept. 1, 2022, I would not be surprised. MLB rosters expand on that date, and the Cardinals probably don’t want to sacrifice a 26-man roster spot for him now…Former NHL star Mike Grier was named general manager of the San Jose Sharks on July 5, 2022, and became the first Black person in NHL history to hold the position. After his 15-year career, Grier was a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils and worked in the New York Rangers front office. "It’s not something I take lightly. I realize there's a responsibility that comes with the territory. But I’m up for it,” Grier said during his introductory press conference…Mike Grier’s father Bobby Grier was a longtime scout with the New England Patriots and worked in the Houston Texans front office. His younger brother, Chris Grier, is Miami Dolphins general manager.
