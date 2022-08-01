I’m urging the NFL to appeal disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s embarrassingly light so-called punishment. Stick to your original position, which is a season-long sit down.
Watson did not a play a down in 2021 but was paid as if he did not miss a snap from center. Injury did not keep him off the field, his own alleged behavior was the culprit.
At least 25 civil lawsuits were filed against Watson. Plaintiffs’ claims include that he conducted in inappropriate behavior, all the way to sexual assault during massage sessions.
The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed on Robinson to rule on the case and administer punishment after hearing arguments from both sides.
During settlement talks, the NFL came down from its full-season suspension request but said it could be no less than 12 games.
Watson’s side countered with acceptance of a suspension of just six-to-eight game suspension.
With having to reach a settlement, Watson got what he desired, a paltry six game so-called punishment. It is simply outrageous.
The NFLPA immediately announced it was happy with the verdict and would not appeal. Ya, think? Think what you want of the union and its shaky reputation with its own members, this is a big win for its future.
However, the NFL could take the contest to overtime. It can appeal Robinson’s wayward judgement and should do so forthwith.
The league should not settle for 12 weeks now, go for the season-long suspension. Robinson, the NFL, NFLPA has heard the swift condemnation of Monday’s chilling announcement.
The NFL should throw its full weight, and fortune, into winning this case. Watson was never judged guilty or innocent. It isn’t the point.
As of Monday, he settled all but two of the cases, didn’t take the stand, and will miss less than half of the 2022 NFL season.
Just flat icky. And icky is enough for a league to suspend you a lot longer than six games. Just ask former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.
MLB suspended him for two years, for violation of the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Bauer said all his actions with a woman who made allegations were consensual. He was never charged with a crime.
Do you know how some people feel about attorney Ben Crump? That’s how I feel about Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the plaintiffs.
The fact he has been involved in this matter since its inception, bothers me. Some of the lawsuits might be shakedowns. Again, it does not matter. Watson deserves more of a punishment.
Lastly, I did not think was possible for me to have empathy with Houston Texans owner Cal McNair and his family. His late father, Bob McNair, shared his ultra-conservative views several times and we will leave it at that.
The reached settlements with 30 women who were prepared to make claims against the organization for its alleged role in "enabling Watson's behavior,” Buzbee announced in mid-July.
The team settled and said it was not admitting any guilt. It just wanted this sordid episode over. I believe it. I’m giving the Texans the benefit of the doubt, and I’m refusing to do the same for Watson.
It does not make me a bad person. I don’t know that Watson is a bad person. I think he did some bad things. Robinson’s decision is really bad.
Don’t back down, NFL.
