Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel told The Kansas City Star’s Vahe Gregorian that he thinks Luther Burden could have the same positive impact on recruiting that future NFL wide receiver Jeremy Maclin did after 2006.
“The message [Pinkel] started sensing and hearing was along the lines of ‘Maclin went to Mizzou? OK, let’s go. Good things are happening at Mizzou,’” Gregorian wrote.
Burden made a solid entrance into the college football world in Missouri’s 52-24 thumping of Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1 in Columbia.
He caught three passes for 17 yards, including a five-yard touchdown. He lined up in the “wildcat” formation a few times, took a direct snap from center and totaled three carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.
I thought Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz would tell the world, especially potential recruits, “We are going to turn Luther Burden loose on Kansas State.”
The opposite happened, and Drinkwitz hinted it would be that way.
“[Burden is] a young player, he's got a lot of talent and ability but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves," Drinkwitz told media members on the eve of last Saturday’s game in Manhattan, Kansas.
"It's gonna be a big test for him and all of us this week going on the road and playing in this environment."
Another Drinkwitz comment confused me.
“He's a good player, he studies the playbook. I think we'll find a better test [at K-State.]. We've been able to rep a lot of that stuff for the better part of two weeks [in preparation for the first game] and now everything happens a lot faster and you're gonna have to flush that and say, 'okay, this is how we're doing this thing this week.'"
Which “good players” don’t study the playbook?
Second, Burden was rated as the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the nation. His five-star status helped soar Missouri’s recruiting class to No. 16 in the nation, the highest the school has ever achieved, according to 247 Sports.
Burden, a five-star recruit who went to East St. Louis High, did not have his talent utilized in the 40-12 beat down K-State put on Missouri. He had one rushing attempt for six yards and caught one pass for three yards. That comes to two touches for a total of nine yards.
Burden is a five-star gem and didn’t get the chances that many walk-on receivers did across America last Saturday. What gives, Coach Drinkwitz?
You have a marvelous player, one who has demonstrated he can do great things with the football in his hands. Obviously, you need to get him the football.
Burden was one of the most feared punt and kickoff returners in Illinois during his years with the Flyers. Missouri should pick its shots and give him a few more chances, and that includes on special teams.
The Tigers had nothing going on at K-State offensively, yet Burden only had two touches in the game. That does not make any sense.
By the way, every other comment on Mizzou message boards has Burden in the transfer portal the first day he becomes eligible, the day after bowl game selections are announced on Dec. 5, 2022.
I don’t think the situation is that dramatic.
Yes, there is a learning curve. Let Burden learn on the job, not on the sideline. Give Burden the football more often, and he’ll give Missouri a lot more on the field and on the recruiting trail.
The Reid Roundup
Look, I was a doubter. Now, I think Albert Pujols will top 700 home runs this season..It was a tremendous run for Frances Tiafoe at the US Open. Tiafoe became the first Black American man to reach the tournament’s semifinal round since Arthur Ashe in 1972. Tiafoe lost to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in an epic five-set match that lasted more than four hours. Alcaraz won the US Open two days later…It’s good to see that Willie O’Ree is in good health. The NHL Hall of Famer, known as the NHL’s Jackie Robinson, broke that league’s color barrier with the Boston Bruins on January 18, 1958. He resides in San Diego, visited Petco Park on Sept. 10, and posed for a photo with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, and players Mookie Betts and Justin Turner.
