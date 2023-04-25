As a guy who places a legal wager on football games, my criticism of Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams, a Cardinal Ritter College prep star before playing at Alabama, is not on moral grounds.
I’m calling him out for simply not being aware of NFL rules that led to a six-game suspension to start the 2023 season, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.
Williams did not bet on NFL football and was not suspended indefinitely as were two former teammates who have since been released. He placed an online bet within the Lions’ facility, which is an absolute no-no. Why he couldn’t wait until he was home – even in the parking lot – is beyond me.
“Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”
Former Lions Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, as was Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney. Joining Williams with a six-game suspension is Lions second-year wide receiver Stanley Berryhill.
The Lions drafted Williams, 22, in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft knowing that he would miss much of the season following knee surgery for an injury suffered in the 2022 NCAA Championship game loss to Georgia.
He played his first game in Week 12 and the St. Louis native caught one pass, a 41-yard touchdown, during the season. He also had one rush attempt for 40 yards.
Williams was set to earn a fully guaranteed $1.5 million this season. He would make $5.3M in combined pay the following two seasons, and his fifth-year option season in 2026 would have come with a sizeable raise.
His ill-advised betting and the six-game suspension will cost him about $500,000 this year. Here is the tough part - the salary guarantees on the remaining $6.87 million has been voided.
Williams certainly isn’t hurting for money. While his annual salary might not seem like much in NFL dollars, he received a $9,879,484 signing bonus and $17,461,790 in guaranteed money.
The Lions would not be in violation of the NFL Collective Bargaining agreement if they sought to recoup some of Williams’ signing bonus.
Williams has been mum on his suspension. His representative, Alliance Sports, released a statement saying in part, “Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”
Intentional or not, Williams ran the wrong route, and he has cost his team dearly.
The Lions were quick to release two players, and it’s obvious Williams will remain under scrutiny.
“We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward,” said Lions GM Brad Holmes, one of few Black NFL general managers.
The Reid Roundup
Bradley Beal’s disappointing 2022-23 season ended with the Washington Wizards far below .500 and out of the playoffs. Now he must contend with a lawsuit filed by a Florida man seeking more than $50,000 in damages. The suit alleges Beal knocked a hat off his head after Beal was heckled [by another fan] over a lost bet…Injury and illness limited Beal to 50 games out of 82, and he scored just 23.2 points per game. He played in just 40 games during the 2021-22 season. A trade rumor links Beal with the Miami Heat in 2023-24. Beal told ESPN, “I don’t think we’re good enough right now. I’m definitely frustrated. There’s nothing I can do. I can’t control it, and I’m not going to sit here and cuss everybody out.”…Colorado football coach Deion Sanders said he was “amazed” that more than 47,000 fans attend the team’s spring game. I didn’t know it would be like that. It was unbelievable.”…Less than 24 hours after the game Sanders learned that his top returning wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson, is entering the transfer portal. Tyson finished last season with 470 yards on 22 receptions. Another wide receiver, Montana Lemonious-Craig, was among six players who entered the portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.