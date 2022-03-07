Move over Larry Bird, you’ve got company
Jayson Tatum, who starred at Chaminade before a stellar one-season stop at Duke, torched Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets for 54 points in a 126-120 Boston Celtics victory on Sunday, March 6.
Tatum’s 50-plus point game was the fourth of his career, tying him with Bird for most all-time with the Celtics – and Tatum is just 24.
While the NBA remains fascinated with the return of Durant from a knee injury and the on-going drama with star guard Kyrie Irving, it was Tatum holding court following his epic performance.
“This is what I dreamed about as a kid, and I waited my whole life to get to,” Tatum told reporters.
“Obviously, I have a long way to go, a long way to what I’m trying to accomplish, but staying in the moment and just enjoying it. Having fun doing what I love every day.”
Sunday’s win capped a week that saw the Celtics go 3-0 and draw to within four games of the Eastern Conference leading Miami Heat. On January 1, 2022, the Celtics were .500 and barely playoff eligible. Behind Tatum, Boston is now in fifth place and the hottest team in the NBA.
On Feb. 28, Tatum tallied 33 points against the Atlanta Hawks and outscored fellow All-Star Trae Young (31 points). Three nights later, he scored 37 in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies and All-Star Ja Morant, who scored 38 points. His Sunday performance was a declaration that he truly is an NBA superstar.
Tatum scored 18 of his 54 points in the fourth quarter with the Nets mounting a late-game comeback.
“As a competitor, these are the kind of moments that as a kid you dream about and look forward to. When those opportunities come, you try to make the most of them,” Tatum said.
Next up for the Celtics is a trip to Charlotte on Wednesday to take on the Bobcats. Charlotte owner Michael Jordan will likely be on hand, so look for Tatum to put on another dazzling performance.
