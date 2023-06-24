Many Major League Baseball pundits, including Harold Reynolds of the MLB Network, chastised the St. Louis Cardinals for sending rookie outfielder Jordan Walker back to Triple-A Memphis earlier this season while he was hitting .275.
Following his opening day start, Walker ripped into the season with a 13-game hitting streak, which achieved a new record for a player under 21 years old. Then, in late April, he was told to report to Memphis.
“What are [the Cardinals] thinking? It’s one thing if he was hitting .120. He was hitting .275,” Reynolds said shortly after Walker’s demotion.
Because of an injury to Lars Nootbar, Walker returned to the Cardinals two weeks ago and has been on a tear.
Following Monday’s 8-5 Juneteenth Day victory over the Washington Nationals, Walker was on a 12-game hitting streak, which included four home runs, eight RBI, and runs scored.
He was batting .404 (17-for-42) during the streak, and respective home runs over the New York Mets on June 17-18 were crucial in Cardinals wins.
Rather than sulk, Jordan went to Memphis and vowed to make his way back to the Majors.
“It did hit me hard a little bit, but I still was joking around with my teammates and having a good time. Baseball wasn't as fun, obviously, but it’s still a joy to be on the field,” he told mlb.com writer John Denton.
For the season, Walker is hitting .304 with six home runs, 19 RBI, and three stolen bases.
The Cardinals had won three-of-four games following Monday’s victory, and Walker had two hits in the game. Hopefully, the team will not be as short-sighted and send him down when goes into a slump.
Morant cost himself millions
To put Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension handed down by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on June 16 in perspective, consider that is 30% of the 82-game schedule.
It is also a financial disaster. When his eight-game suspension from last March is combined with his upcoming 25-game punishment, Morant will forfeit an estimated $50 million in salary, bonuses, and potential sponsorships.
He would also be disqualified from All-NBA honors next season due to the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement that mandates a 65-game minimum rule to make the All-NBA Team.
The Grizzlies suspended the former Murray State star from team activities
on May 14 after a video spread on social media showing Morant brandishing a firearm.
In March, a video of Morant was posted on Instagram with him holding up a
handgun while intoxicated at a Denver-area club.
“We believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated,” Silver told media members.
Morant apologized but did not say if he will appeal the suspension.
“To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. I’m going to make it up to you, I promise,” he said in a statement.
The National Basketball Players Association said in a statement, “we believe [the 25-game suspension] is excessive and inappropriate.”
The Reid Roundup
Chris Paul was stunned that he is part of a pending trade to the Washington Wizards that includes sending St. Louisan Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. He told the New York Times he thinks Hall of Famer and failed NBA executive Isaiah Thomas played a role in his being dealt. Thomas and Suns owner Mat Ishbia are friends, and it is rumored Thomas will be hired by the team. “I realize that Mat and Isiah, just wanted to go in a different direction.” …After winning last weekend’s Stuttgart Open in Germany, Frances Tiafoe reached the top 10 of the men's ATP world rankings. He became the first African American man to achieve the feat in over 14 years. The last Black ranked in the top 10 was James Blake in January 2009…
