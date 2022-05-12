Major League Baseball’s racism cost hundreds, if not thousands, of Black players a chance to make big-time money and earn national stardom. The Negro Leagues prospered as a result, yet full recognition may forms never reached most of the great players that took the field for Negro League teams.
Seventy-five years after Jackie Robinson first played for the Brooklyn Dodgers, some Negro League players and the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City suddenly have official coins, a bank, a beer and bobbleheads.
Better late than never, I guess. Being this is St. Louis, let’s start with the beer.
St. Louis-area based brewery Main & Mill has officially released its new series of beer cans inspired by Negro Leagues Baseball.
The brewer’s Facebook page announced that Satchel Paige portraits are featured on the first four-can set with images created by artist Graig Kreindler. The release celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Paige’s Hall of Fame election and captures Paige during his playing career with four Negro League teams between the 1920s and 40s.
“The Negro Leagues Celebration Series is an ongoing bi-yearly series focused on the history of the league and its’ players. We are proud to be donating 20% of every can sold in support of the players' families and the Negro Leagues Museum,” according to Main and Mill.
Paige’s wit and skill as a tremendous orator were shared brilliantly by the late Buck O’Neil in the Ken Burns documentary “Baseball.” I think Paige, the first former Negro Leagues player inducted not the Hall of Fame, would really enjoy the Satchel Paige Talking Baseball Bobblehead Series being released this weekend in Kansas City.
The Paige bobbleheads include audio clips of him and other Negro Leaguers discussing his career. The bobbleheads were produced in conjunction with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and NegroLeaguesHistory.com.
Should you be in Kansas City this weekend, drop by the Oak & Steel Pub at 3 p.m. Sunday for the unveiling. The Main & Mill beer will be available too.
I rarely have positive things to say about retiring Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. He gets a thumbs up for joining with Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver (D, Kansas City) for legislation approving the U.S. Mint forging a series of limited-edition, collectible coins dedicated to the Negro Leagues.
The coins, which come in a three-coin series, are available in $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half-dollar coins. Surcharges of $35 for each gold coin, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each half dollar will be paid to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for educational programs and exhibits.
The designs feature a Negro Leagues tour bus, a pitcher in mid-throw, and a portrait of player, manager and executive Andrew “Rube” Foster along with his signature.
Coins need a bank, and the museum is partnering with First Business Bank in Kansas City to become the "Official Bank" of the United States Mint Negro Leagues Commemorative Coins program. It is developing a “comprehensive marketing strategy to encourage consumers to purchase the collectible coins,” according to a release.
I’ve shared this with you before, but I’ll repeat that it is worth a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum the next time you are in Kansas City. Also note how the famed 12th Street and Vine area was transformed from “a bad part of town” to a flourishing retail and entertainment location.
The Reid Roundup
No word yet if St. Louis will land an XFL team. The league is scheduled to relaunch in 2023, and four of its eight head coaches are Black. They are Reggie Barlow, Terrell Buckley, Hines Ward, and Rod Woodson. The remaining four are Anthony Becht, former St. Louis Rams interim head coach Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, and Bob Stoops…Word got out that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won his second consecutive NBA MVP award. My vote would have gone to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid…The Denver Broncos are for sale and several African Americans are interested in becoming the NFL’s first Black owner. Earvin “Magic” Johnson is joining a bid by 76ers owner Josh Harris, according to Sports Illustrated. The New York Post reported that Robert F. Smith, 59, owner of Denver-based Vista Equity Partners, has the backing of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots. Entertainment media mogul Byron Allen announced in February he would bid, shortly after the franchise went on the market. Jay-Z also stated his interest but has said little more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.