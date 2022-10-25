My daughter, Bryson and her fiancé, Tyler, are in a fantasy football league. She made me proud last season after she pulled a Philadelphia Phillies-like late season turnaround and won her league title.
A few days before the season began, she told me that a team “owner” had drafted a squad but was leaving the league. I told her I would take over the team, roster unseen.
Bryson beat the stuffing out of me this week, in part because I had a player on the bye week, and I forgot to sub him out. I’m sure other owners think I threw the game, but I have already beaten her this season.
I was going to call her Monday morning and tell her she lucked out because of my idle mindedness. She texted me at 10 a.m. It wasn’t about fantasy football.
Bryson is the early childhood music and art teacher at Premiere Charter School, which is located at 5279 Fyler Avenue. Her school is a mile from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 5247 S. Kingshighway.
Her school was on lockdown following the horrific shootings at CVP earlier that morning. She was not alarmed, although I could hear concern in her voice when I talked with her later Monday.
This is not the first school shooting that a newspaper I worked for covered. It certainly is not a rare occasion now in the gun-crazed United States of America.
But this is the first time a family member was touched by the violence. Admittedly, her school and its students and staff were not in peril. It still made me quake.
She was just so close to the scene of the shootings. Three people were dead included the suspected shooter. Others were injured. People’s lives are changed forever.
The ‘what is?’ kept bouncing around inside my head.
“What if it were Bryson’s school? What if it had been Bryson or her sister, Blaine’s school when they were younger?”
As I wrote these words, the respective families of a teacher and a student were grieving terrible losses. Anyone in that building will never forget Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
It is just chilling.
This time it happened in a school in a city. The last few times it has happened in suburban or small-town school. It’s impossible to declare that it will not happen somewhere tomorrow.
The St. Louis Blues played at Winnipeg on Monday night. The Chicago Bears traveled to New England for Monday Night Football. The Phillies and Houston Astros were preparing for the 2022 World Series. The NBA season is in full swing.
Sports helped me take my mind off the Monday morning tragedy, but sports must always take a back seat to nation’s woes. Gun violence is high on that list. It makes all of us losers.
The Reid Roundup
Earl Austin Jr., called me Saturday afternoon and I figured it was to talk KU Jayhawks football. Incredibly, it was a note on Jayhawks basketball. Power 5 basketball programs are allowed to scrimmage each other in lieu of exhibition games and it seems KU and the University of Illinois quietly met at Lindenwood University in St. Charles on Saturday. The practice occurred while Lindenwood was playing its homecoming football game against Murray State…The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be the worst team in the NBA. After three losses to begin the season, the Lakers were shooting 40.7% from the field and 21.2% on three-point shots. Do you know who can shoot and would look good in a Lakers’ uniform? Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal…Stanford coach David Shaw was rumored to be on the hot seat after falling to 1-4. A 16-14 win at Notre Dame followed by a 15-14 win over visiting Arizona State suddenly have the Cardinal in the bowl picture…First year Notre Dame Marcus Freeman has his team at 4-3. His fighting Irish blasted UNLV 44-21 last Saturday and now travels to Syracuse. Clemson pays a visit the following week. “The next two weeks will tell us what type of football team we have,” Freeman said…Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has again reached the World Series. His team is favored against the rampaging Philadelphia Phillies, and Baker could be headed for yet another Fall Classic heartbreak. I’d rather face a good tea than a hot on the postseason. Baker’s crew is about to take on both.
