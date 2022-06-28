It was an exciting year of track and field in the St. Louis metro area. We will now put a bow on the season with the announcement of the St. Louis American 2022 All-Area Track and Field Team.
Congratulations also go out to the girls’ teams at Cardinal Ritter, Parkway Central and Westminster Christian and the boys’ team at Principia for bringing home state championships back to St. Louis.
Also, congratulations to our St. Louis American Track and Field Athletes of the Years, who are junior Issam Asinga of Principia (boys) and sophomore Aniyah Brown of Cardinal Ritter (girls).
Here is a look at the members of the St. Louis American All-Area Track and Field Team:
Girls
First Team
100-meter dash: Aniyah Brown (Cardinal Ritter)
200-meter dash: Aniyah Brown (Cardinal Ritter)
400-meter dash: A'laji Bradley (Pattonville)
800-meter run: Camryn Hubbard (Pattonville)
1,600-meter run: Grace Tyson (Lafayette)
3,200-meter run: Grace Tyson (Lafayette)
100-meter-high hurdles: Genesis Dixon (Kirkwood)
300-meter low hurdles: Maya Anderson (MICDS)
4x100-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter
4x200-meter relay: Parkway Central
4x400-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter
4x800-meter relay: Lafayette
Long Jump: Aaliyah Elliott (John Burroughs)
Triple Jump: Maya Anderson (MICDS) and Brooke Moore (Westminster)
High Jump: Mason Meinershagen (Oakville)
Shot Put: Vanessa Polk (John Burroughs)
Discus: Josie Hapacki (Highland)
Pole Vault: Mason Meinershagen (Oakville)
Javelin: Jenna Teakert (Parkway North)
Boys
First Team
100-meter dash; Issam Asinga (Principia)
200-meter dash: Issam Asinga (Principia)
400-meter dash: David Richard (Wentzville Liberty)
800-meter run: Jacob Meyers (Festus)
1,600-meter run: Ryan Watts (Edwardsville)
3,200-meter run: Ryan Watts (Edwardsville)
110-meter-high hurdles: Demarlynn Taylor (East St. Louis)
300-meter intermediate hurdles: Chase Vickery (Wentzville Liberty)
4x100-meter relay: East St. Louis
4x200-meter relay: MICDS
4x400-meter relay: MICDS
4x800-meter relay: Festus
Long Jump: Amel Abdul-Mumin (Hazelwood West)
Triple Jump: Nicholas Deloach (Cahokia)
High Jump: Braden Goellner (St. Charles)
Shot Put: Kaian Roberts-Day (Festus)
Discus: Larry Minner (Westminster)
Pole Vault: Sullivan Gleason (Fort Zumwalt North)
Javelin: Payton Brown (Hillsboro)
Second Team
Girls
100-meter dash: A'laji Bradley (Pattonville)
200-meter dash: Kayelyn Tate (Parkway Central)
400-meter dash: Charlye Moody (Cardinal Ritter), Nnenna Okpara (Parkway Central)
800-meter run: Josie Baker (Kirkwood)
1,600-meter run: Ally Kruger (Wentzville Liberty)
3,200-meter run: Ally Kruger (Wentzville Liberty)
100-meter-high hurdles: Maya Anderson (MICDS)
300-meter low hurdles: Skyye Lee (Parkway Central)
4x100-meter relay: Incarnate Word Academy
4x200-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter
4x400-meter relay: Parkway Central
4x800-meter relay: Nerinx Hall
Long Jump: Brooke Moore (Westminster)
Triple Jump: Hannah Wallace (Cardinal Ritter)
High Jump: Faith Atkins (McCluer North)
Shot Put: Charnay Davis (Hazelwood West)
Discus: Jlynn Humphrey (Troy)
Pole Vault: Sophia Schrader (Parkway North)
Javelin: Alexis Miller (Summit)
Boys
100-meter dash: Ryan Wingo (SLUH)
200-meter dash: Ryan Wingo (SLUH)
400-meter dash: James Milgie (Whitfield)
800-meter dash: Josh Allison (Hillsboro)
1,600-meter run: Charles Krasnoff (Ladue)
3,200-meter run: Charles Krasnoff (Ladue)
110-meter-high hurdles: Devon Walker (Parkway Central)
300-meter intermediate hurdles: Julian Juszczyk (Lutheran North)
4x100-meter relay: St. Mary's
4x200-meter relay: SLUH
4x400-meter relay: Whitfield
4x800-meter relay: Fort Zumwalt West
Long Jump: Kendall Gurley (Francis Howell)
Triple Jump: Jordan Brooks (Edwardsville)
High Jump: Amel Abdul-Mumin (Hazelwood West)
Shot Put: Sterling Webb (Westminster)
Discus: Ashton Noble (Roxana)
Pole Vault: William Geiler (Eureka)
Javelin: Cole Blackstock (Wentzville Liberty)
Girls headed to Louisville
Several top St. Louis area grassroots girls’ basketball programs will be headed to Louisville next week to compete in the Run 4 Roses Classic, which is held at the city's Convention Center. I went to this event last year and it is quite a spectacle with more than 1,000 teams from all over the country and distinct parts of the world as well. Included in the field are St. Louis area teams such as Lady Brad Beal Elite, Napheesa Collier Elite, Midwest United and Knights Basketball Academy, who feature exceptionally talented players from the Class of 2023 down to the Class of 2027. The event runs from July 5-8. I am looking forward to getting back to the Bluegrass state to check out this prime-time basketball showcase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.