Jayson Tatum has $32 million reasons to hold NBA media accountable
Few people can remember what happened to them on June 15, 2021, but Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will never forget.
On that Tuesday, the 2020-21 All-NBA Teams were announced, and Tatum narrowly missed earning his second consecutive All-NBA third team honor. He finished with the most points (69) among players who did not receive All-NBA honors.
What’s the big deal, right?
Had Tatum garnered third-team honors, his rookie contract extension with the Celtics would have increased $32 million, taking the five-year deal from $163 million to $195.6 million. Tatum’s salary this season remained at $28.1 million instead of jumping up to $33.7 million.
The NBA’s “Derrick Rose Rule” allows teams to pay a player 30 percent of the salary cap instead of 25 percent in a rookie extension when the player is either named to All-NBA team in most recent season or in two of past three seasons, is named Defensive Player of the Year in most recent season or in two of past three seasons or is named NBA Most Valuable Player in any of the past three seasons.
Tatum posted better analytical statistics that Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Paul George, but they received the final two All-NBA forward slots.
Following the snub, Tatum told former NBA and fellow Duke star J.J. Redick during a podcast interview “strange biases come into play,” when it comes to All-NBA selections, including reporters leaving him off ballots because of his shot selection.
One of many famed lines from the movie “Animal House” is ‘Don’t get mad; get even.’ This is exactly what Tatum is doing this season.
He blasted the Brooklyn Nets with a 54-point performance in a nationally televised 126-120 victory on March 6. Tatum tied Celtics legend Larry Bird with his fourth 50-plus point game, and he is 24. Bird was 33 when he posted his fourth 50-point game.
He is averaging 26.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists a game, and grades out as one of the NBA’s top defensive players.
Tatum’s performances have also ignited his teammates. The Celtics are the NBA’s hottest team and just four games behind the Eastern Conference leading Miami Heat.
“As a competitor night in, night out, but especially games like this, those matchups when you're on one of the better teams in the league with two of the best guys (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving), just as a competitor, these are the kinds of moments that as a kid, you dreamed about and looked forward to,” Tatum told nba.com after his 54-point effort.
Tatum came through when it counted too. He scored 34 points in the second half, on 16-for-30 shooting overall, 8-for-15 from 3-point range and 14-for-17 from the foul line.
At this rate, Tatum is destined to make up the lost $32 million and a lot more
The Reid Roundup
Congratulations go to Loyola-Chicago first-year head coach Drew Valentine after his Ramblers won the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis and earned an NCAA Tournament bid. “I love this group. I love them forever. They know that. I’m really excited, man,” he said as his team cut down the nets in celebration…Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a guest on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop” last week when the discussion turned to racial bias against Black QBs. James said, “It’s dying off, but it’s still there.” Jackson responded, “It’s still there. That’s why I need that championship.”…96 former Duke players and a national TV audience watched Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell game at Cameron Indoor Arena on March 5. A day before, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis recited Proverbs 4:25 to his team. “Keep your eyes straight ahead and ignore all sideshow distractions.” Davis later told reporters, “We’re not a part of that pageantry. Our job is to go over there to Durham and play a game.” The Tar Heels won 94-81 and Davis certainly enjoyed the short bus ride back to Chapel Hill…The University of Missouri–St. Louis men’s and women’s basketball teams earned bids in their respective NCAA Division II Tournaments, marking the first time both reached the tournament the same season. The Tritons men’s team (24-6) won its first Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament title and will play Truman State on Friday at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio. The women’s team (23-5) received an at-large bid and will take on Drury on Friday at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.