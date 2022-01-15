Imagine how Chris Grier, one of few Black NFL general managers, felt when he fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, one of three Black NFL head coaches on what is known as Black Monday in the coaching world.
A day after the Dolphins’ season ended, Flores was shockingly dismissed. This was owner Steve Ross’ call, not Grier’s. Ross said it was his decision, and his alone.
Grier was retained, which could hint at a “power struggle” between him and Flores, but I’m not buying into that.
Flores could become a rarity, and he could very well be hired as a head coach for the 2022 season. A classy man, Flores was diplomatic in discussing his firing.
“I want to thank the Miami Dolphins organization for the opportunity to be the head coach of this team for the last three seasons,” he said in a statement. “It was an honor to represent the franchise and lead this group of men. I am grateful most of all for the players, coaches and support staff who gave everything they had on a daily basis to help us win games. They deserve the credit for any success on the field, and it was the honor of a lifetime for me to go to work with them every day.”
It should be noted he doesn’t mention Grier or Ross by name.
Flores inherited a team in 2019 that was called “the worst in the NFL.” There were thoughts the Dolphins would be winless, but Flores won five games and respect of his players, general manager, and owner.
At least that is what we thought.
The Dolphins went 10-6 in 2020, missing the playoffs by one game. After stumbling to a 1-7 start, the Dolphins won seven games in a row, finished 9-8, and again missed the postseason by a game. He finished 24-25 and got fired.
With Flores’ out, the NFL has two Black head coaches: Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and David Culley of the Houston Texans.
Mike Silver of NFL Media wrote on Twitter Flores’ dismissal and lack of Black head coaches are symbolic of the NFL’s bias hiring and firing standards.
“There is systemic racism in the NFL, and there are actual racists in some positions of power. I’m done dancing around the latter,” he wrote. “The NFL's minority coaching situation is as horrific as it's been in a long time.”
The NFL can improve its image if several Black head coaching candidates are selected for the six current openings.
The playoff-bound Las Vegas Raiders rightfully accepted the resignation of the despicable Jon Gruden Oct. 1. The Jacksonville Jaguars fired overmatched and toxic Urban Meyer Dec. 15.
Like Flores, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy got the Black Monday ax. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio got the heave-ho on Sunday after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has interviewed with the Jaguars and seems like a great fit. He starred at quarterback for the Jags four seasons, guiding his squad to the playoffs in 2005.
After the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last year, head coach Bruce Arians said he turned the offense over to Leftwich earlier in the season. He was puzzled as to why Leftwich did not receive more interview requests and why he was not hired for a head coaching position.
The Jaguars also interviewed Todd Bowles, former New York Jets head coach and Bucs defensive coordinator, and Jim Caldwell, former Detroit Lions, and Indianapolis Colts head coach.
Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, has interviewed for 12 openings over the past two years and failed to secure a head coaching job. He is a former Vikings running back coach, and that franchise is in search mode. He will reportedly interview with the Bears.
Like Arians and Leftwich, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is surprised Bieniemy is not already a head coach.
Other Black head coaching candidates include:
Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator
A member of the Bears from 1981-85, Frazier was also Vikings’ head coach from 2011-13. He also serves as Bills’ associate head coach.
Vance Joseph, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Joseph went 11-21 as the Broncos’ head coach from 2017-18. That’s not good, but he has turned a porous Cardinals defense into one of the NFL’s best.
Jerod Mayo, Patriots linebackers coach
Mayo played linebacker for the Patriots from 2008-2015, winning one Super Bowl and earning two Pro Bowl selections. The Broncos plan to interview him.
Raheem Morris, L.A. Rams defensive coordinator
The Bucs’ head coach from 2009-11 and the Falcons’ interim once Dan Quinn was fired last year.
Lastly, a shout out to Culley and Tomlin. Culley’s team was a mess, even before quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play because of ongoing legal woes. He somehow won four games, and as of Tuesday, was not fired. Unfortunately, it could still occur.
The annual “Fire Mike Tomlin” campaign was early this season as the Steelers struggled. Tomlin righted the ship and got Pittsburgh back in the playoffs. Tomlin also continued his record streak of 15 consecutive seasons with a winning record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.