The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis broke ground on Tuesday May 16, 2023, for its Legacy Building and Founders Park renovations. Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated at the hotel on April 4, 1968, while standing with others on a balcony outside his second-floor room.
If you’ve never been to the museum, get there. It’s memorable. For many of us, Memphis is hallowed ground because of what occurred there, even if we are not from there.
Unfortunately, this news comes just as Ja Morant is back in the headlines.
I sounded the alarm on Memphis Grizzlies star Morant quicker than most. I wrote he should have been suspended after a menacing postgame incident involving the visiting Indiana Pacers. No harm, no foul said most Morant and NBA fans.
Then there was the shirtless brandishing of the gun at a strip club in Denver in March. The NBA suspended him for eight games for his “reckless conduct [considered] detrimental to the league.”
During his sabbatical, Morant announced he was going to a rehabilitation center to deal with some issues. He returned a new man, one who didn’t realize “how much I have to lose.”
I lost patience with this guy long ago.
Morant is again suspended by the Grizzlies following the posting of a video on social media. The clip shows Morant riding in a vehicle with his friend Davonte Pack and briefly includes Morant holding an alleged firearm. It was posted to Pack’s account on Saturday (May 13.) As of Tuesday, where it happened and when it happened had not been disclosed.
“We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. “He is suspended from all team activities pending a League review. We have no further comment at this time.”
“The NBA is in the process of gathering more information,” an NBA spokesperson said.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was probably too steamed to comment on Morant’s latest escapade.
Here’s what Silver said following Morant’s first suspension:
“Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community that extend well beyond his play on the court.”
Silver must feel like a first-class fool. I’m sure if it comes to a suspension, he’ll leave Morant with a full understanding of how badly he is messing up.
He’s messing up for Memphis, the NBA, and – as ESPN NBA analyst Mike Wilbon thundered – the oh-so-vital sponsors of the league. He challenged companies that use NBA players to endorse products to hold higher standards. He said he was doing that in his household.
“What’s going to happen now? Nike gonna pull that shoe? Is Powerade gonna pull that drink?” he said.
“I know in my house, I told [my son] you can’t have the shoe… Our money as a family is not going toward that.”
Wilbon, like I, are in our 60s. Who cares what dinosaurs like us think
A couple of rap artists have offered comments on the Morant situation. The first is a witness for the defense. The second, for the prosecution.
Rapper BlocBoy JB (who I’ve never heard of) -
“Guns are not illegal. If he turnt in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain’t on him. Free Ja.”
Fat Joe (who I’ve heard of) – “That man is trying hard to go play for Turkey or China or Serbia [and] Montenegro. He’s trying hard to get kicked out the NBA. This is a problem we have with our community. Becoming famous. Becoming celebrities.
Case closed. Lengthy suspension.
The Reid Roundup
The best chance of a Black player hoisting the Stanley Cup this year is with the Florida Panthers. Anthony Duclair, an influential member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance whose mission is “eradicating racism and intolerance.”, is a key contributor at left wing. Young right winger Giavani Smith is also the roster…Cedric Mullins became the 7th Baltimore Oriole to hit for the cycle in a win over Pittsburgh on May 12. His three-run eight-inning home run was the game winner, and the hit he needed to go with a single, double, and triple…Josh Harris and a group including Earvin “Magic” Johnson have reached agreement to purchase the Washington Commanders. I’m so excited to get to work on executing our vision for the Commanders and our loyal fanbase!"Johnson said via Twitter.
