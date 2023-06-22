The tradition of St. Louis area and Metro East athletes bringing home individual and team state championships continued in 2023. The girls from Cardinal Ritter and Lutheran St. Charles, and the boys from Festus and East St. Louis brought home state titles, and as the season closes, we present the 2023 St. Louis American All-Area Track and Field Team.
Girls
First Team
100-meter dash: Skyye Lee (Jr.) Parkway Central
200-meter dash: A’laji Bradley (Jr.) Pattonville
400-meter dash: A’laji Bradley (Jr.) Pattonville
800-meter run: Josie Baker (Jr.) Kirkwood
1,600-meter run: Josie Baker (Jr.) Kirkwood
3,200-meter run: Natalie Bernard (Jr.) Lafayette
100-meter high hurdles: Skyye Lee (Jr.) Parkway Central
300-meter low hurdles: Kyndall Spain (Soph.) Cardinal Ritter
4x100-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter
4x200-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter
4x400-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter
4x800-meter relay: Lafayette
High Jump: Mason Meinershagen (Sr.) Oakville
Pole Vault: Mason Meinershagen (Sr.) Oakville
Long Jump: Alexis Taylor (Sr.) Cardinal Ritter
Triple Jump: Maya Anderson (Sr.) MICDS
Shot Put: Charnay Davis (Sr.) Hazelwood West
Discus: Emilia Labruyere (Sr.) Timberland
Second Team
100: Aniya Brown (Jr.) Cardinal Ritter
200: Skyye Lee (Jr.) Parkway Central
400: Sydney Burdine (Sr.) Westminster Christian
800: Addie Draper (Sr.) Westminster Christian
1,600: Grace Tyson (Sr.) Lafayette
3,200: Grace Tyson (Sr.) Lafayette
100-meter high hurdles: Maya Anderson (Sr.) MICDS
300-meter low hurdles: Skyye Lee (Jr.) Parkway Central
4x100: Timberland
4x200: Ladue
4x400: Pattonville
4x800: Summit
High Jump: Abigail Peterson (Sr.) Sullivan
Pole Vault: Kylie Scott (Jr.) Lindbergh
Long jump: Aaliyah Elliott (Jr.) John Burroughs
Triple jump: Nazariah Jones (Sr.) Cardinal Ritter
Shot Put: Ashley Rusthoven (Sr.) Fort Zumwalt East
Discus: Jilynn Humphrey (Sr.) Troy
Boys
First Team
100-meter dash: Winston Moore (Sr.) MICDS
200-meter dash: Melvin Sledge (Soph) Hazelwood East
400-meter dash: Melvin Sledge (Soph) Hazelwood East
800-meter run: Ian Schram (Sr.) Festus
1,600-meter run: Ian Schram (Sr.) Festus
3,200-meter run: Ethan Hogan (Jr.) Columbia
110-meter high hurdles: Keshawn Lyons (Sr.) Cahokia
300-meter intermediate hurdles: Demarlynn Taylor (Sr.) East St. Louis
4x100-meter relay: Edwardsville
4x200-meter relay: MICDS
4x400-meter relay: SLUH
4x800-meter relay: Fort Zumwalt West
High jump: Brandon Johnson (Jr.) McCluer
Pole vault: Andy Thomason (Sr.) Timberland
Long jump: Arhmad Branch (Sr.) Festus
Triple jump: Malik Allen (Jr.) Edwardsville
Shot put: Michael Phillips (Jr.) DeSmet
Discus: Noa Isaia (Sr.) Seckman
Javelin: Brigg Ernstrom (Sr.) Marquette
Second Team
100: Jackson Carter (Jr.) Fort Zumwalt East
200: Noah Holland (Sr.) Hillsboro
400: Devion Montgomery (Sr.) East St. Louis
800: Josh Allison (Sr.) Hillsboro
1,600: Josh Allison (Sr.) Hillsboro
3,200: Cole Tatro (Sr.) Parkway South
110-meter high hurdles: Demarlynn Taylor (Sr.) East St. Louis
300-meter IM hurdles: Jacobi Oliphant (Jr.) SLUH
4x100: MICDS
4x200: Edwardsville
4x400: Hazelwood East
4x800: Hillsboro
High jump: Keylan LaGrant (Soph) Lutheran-St. Charles
Pole vault: Austin Johnson (Sr.) Festus
Long jump: Jason Williams (Jr.) Orchard Farm
Triple jump: Joseph Anderson (Sr.) Westminster Christian
Shot put: Cameron Clayborn (Sr.) Cardinal Ritter
Discus: Mark Goldman (Soph) Parkway North
Javelin: Payton Brown (Jr.) Hillsboro
