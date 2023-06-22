Parkway Central junior Skyye Lee

The tradition of St. Louis area and Metro East athletes bringing home individual and team state championships continued in 2023. The girls from Cardinal Ritter and Lutheran St. Charles, and the boys from Festus and East St. Louis brought home state titles, and as the season closes, we present the 2023 St. Louis American All-Area Track and Field Team.

Girls

First Team

100-meter dash: Skyye Lee (Jr.) Parkway Central

200-meter dash: A’laji Bradley (Jr.) Pattonville

400-meter dash: A’laji Bradley (Jr.) Pattonville

800-meter run: Josie Baker (Jr.) Kirkwood

1,600-meter run: Josie Baker (Jr.) Kirkwood

3,200-meter run: Natalie Bernard (Jr.) Lafayette

100-meter high hurdles: Skyye Lee (Jr.) Parkway Central

300-meter low hurdles: Kyndall Spain (Soph.) Cardinal Ritter

4x100-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter

4x200-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter

4x400-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter

4x800-meter relay: Lafayette

High Jump: Mason Meinershagen (Sr.) Oakville

Pole Vault: Mason Meinershagen (Sr.) Oakville

Long Jump: Alexis Taylor (Sr.) Cardinal Ritter

Triple Jump: Maya Anderson (Sr.) MICDS

Shot Put: Charnay Davis (Sr.) Hazelwood West

Discus: Emilia Labruyere (Sr.) Timberland

Second Team

100: Aniya Brown (Jr.) Cardinal Ritter

200: Skyye Lee (Jr.) Parkway Central

400: Sydney Burdine (Sr.) Westminster Christian

800: Addie Draper (Sr.) Westminster Christian

1,600: Grace Tyson (Sr.) Lafayette

3,200: Grace Tyson (Sr.) Lafayette

100-meter high hurdles: Maya Anderson (Sr.) MICDS

300-meter low hurdles: Skyye Lee (Jr.) Parkway Central

4x100: Timberland

4x200: Ladue

4x400: Pattonville

4x800: Summit

High Jump: Abigail Peterson (Sr.) Sullivan

Pole Vault: Kylie Scott (Jr.) Lindbergh

Long jump: Aaliyah Elliott (Jr.) John Burroughs

Triple jump: Nazariah Jones (Sr.) Cardinal Ritter

Shot Put: Ashley Rusthoven (Sr.) Fort Zumwalt East

Discus: Jilynn Humphrey (Sr.) Troy

Boys

First Team

100-meter dash: Winston Moore (Sr.) MICDS

200-meter dash: Melvin Sledge (Soph) Hazelwood East

400-meter dash: Melvin Sledge (Soph) Hazelwood East

800-meter run: Ian Schram (Sr.) Festus

1,600-meter run: Ian Schram (Sr.) Festus

3,200-meter run: Ethan Hogan (Jr.) Columbia

110-meter high hurdles: Keshawn Lyons (Sr.) Cahokia

300-meter intermediate hurdles: Demarlynn Taylor (Sr.) East St. Louis

4x100-meter relay: Edwardsville

4x200-meter relay: MICDS

4x400-meter relay: SLUH

4x800-meter relay: Fort Zumwalt West

High jump: Brandon Johnson (Jr.) McCluer

Pole vault: Andy Thomason (Sr.) Timberland

Long jump: Arhmad Branch (Sr.) Festus

Triple jump: Malik Allen (Jr.) Edwardsville

Shot put: Michael Phillips (Jr.) DeSmet

Discus: Noa Isaia (Sr.) Seckman

Javelin: Brigg Ernstrom (Sr.) Marquette

 

Second Team

100: Jackson Carter (Jr.) Fort Zumwalt East

200: Noah Holland (Sr.) Hillsboro

400: Devion Montgomery (Sr.) East St. Louis

800: Josh Allison (Sr.) Hillsboro

1,600: Josh Allison (Sr.) Hillsboro

3,200: Cole Tatro (Sr.) Parkway South

110-meter high hurdles: Demarlynn Taylor (Sr.) East St. Louis

300-meter IM hurdles: Jacobi Oliphant (Jr.) SLUH

4x100: MICDS

4x200: Edwardsville

4x400: Hazelwood East

4x800: Hillsboro

High jump: Keylan LaGrant (Soph) Lutheran-St. Charles

Pole vault: Austin Johnson (Sr.) Festus

Long jump: Jason Williams (Jr.) Orchard Farm

Triple jump: Joseph Anderson (Sr.) Westminster Christian

Shot put: Cameron Clayborn (Sr.) Cardinal Ritter

Discus: Mark Goldman (Soph) Parkway North

Javelin: Payton Brown (Jr.) Hillsboro

