It is the second week of July, which means I made my annual pilgrimage to Louisville, KY to watch the Run 4 the Roses Classic.
When it comes to girls summer grassroots basketball, it does not get any bigger than the Run 4 the Roses event. The event is spread out over more than 80 courts at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center.
This was my fourth year going to the event, so you would think I would be used to seeing how big of an extravaganza this showcase has grown to be. But, I haven’t. When I pull up to the KEC, I am still amazed at how big a spectacle it has become. And it keeps getting bigger and bigger.
There are more than 1,000 teams competing in the event and they come from all over the country and some parts of the world. There were teams from Canada and Australia at this year’s Run 4 the Roses.
The event also brings out some of the best high school players in the country to compete on the biggest stage. And in turn, nearly every major college and university is represented at the showcase with a member of their coaching staff. At some point during the week, you will see the Who’s Who of the college basketball coaching profession in the house. Turn to the left, you’ll see Dawn Staley of South Carolina. Turn the other way, and there’s Geno Auriemma of UConn. Keep walking and you’ll see St. Louisan Niele Ivey of Notre Dame.
The main reason I’ve made this a permanent part of my summer travels is that we have a number of St. Louis area grassroots clubs who also make the trip. The local kids also do a great job of representing “The Lou” down in Louisville. If you’re a fan of girls basketball, you will be proud of how these young ladies compete and win championships.
At last year’s Run 4 the Roses, the Naphessa Collier Elite 17U team won the championship of the Elite-40 Tournament in a game that was televised nationally on ESPNU.
This year, it was the Lady Brad Beal Elite 17U squad that won a championship as it won the Gold Bracket in the E-40 Division with a thrilling 43-41 victory over Michigan Drive Premier on Saturday afternoon. A last-second jumper by Vashon High standout Chantrel “Tutu” Clayton gave Lady BBE the championship.
So, if you enjoy watching girls basketball and have a few days to spare in early July, I highly recommend taking a trip to the Bluegrass State to witness this spectacular event. You will not be disappointed.
*Pelicans ink E.J. Liddell to a three-year deal
Former Belleville West High basketball standout E.J. Liddell signed a new multi-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans last week. The new deal that Liddell inked was for $6.2 million over three years. It was a great display of confidence by the Pelicans in Liddell, who was drafted in the second round in 2022, but suffered a torn ACL injury in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The 6’8” 240-pound Liddell was a two-time Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois after leading Belleville West to back to back Class 4 state championships in 2018 and 2019. He was a three-year standout at The Ohio State University, where he was a two-time All Big Ten Conference selection. Liddell scored nine points in 20 minutes of action in the Pelican.
