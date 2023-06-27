The St. Louis Surge opened the home portion of its women’s professional basketball season with a 96-55 victory over the KC Crossover last Saturday night at Fontbonne University.
The Surge built a 41-30 lead at halftime, but broke open the game in the second half as they outscored the Crossover 55-25 to coast to the victory.
Leading the way for the Surge was 5’11” guard Jade Loville, who scored a game-high 33 points. The former University of Arizona standout also had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Also scoring in double figures were Rachel McLimore with 14 points, St. Louisan Abbey Hoff with 12 points and Kelsey McClure with 10.
The Surge return to action on July 8 with an exhibition contest against the Windy City Ballers at Fontbonne. Tip off is at 6 p.m.
Brown sets sail for Clippers
Former University of Missouri basketball standout Kobe Brown was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the June 22, 2023 National Basketball Association draft.
Brown was taken with the 30th and final pick of the first round. He becomes the 48th Missouri player to be taken in the NBA Draft and 16th first-round pick. He was the first Mizzou player taken since the Denver Nuggets selected Michael Porter Jr. with the 14th pick in the 2018 draft. Porter was a starting forward and key player on the Nuggets world championship team this season. Brown spent the evening with friends and family in his hometown of Huntsville, AL.
A versatile 6’8” 250-pound forward, Brown led the Tigers to a tremendous 2023 season under first-year coach Dennis Gates. He averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 45 percent from 3-point range.
