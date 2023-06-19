St. Louisan Bradley Beal is leaving the nation’s capital and is headed to the Valley of the Sun.
The three-time All-Star NBA guard was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in what was the first blockbuster deal of the off-season.
The former Chaminade College Prep star is headed to Phoenix in exchange for guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet, plus a number of second round picks and pick swaps. He will join a Suns team that already has star players Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to form a very potent Big 3 combination.
The Suns were eliminated by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the second-round of the Western Conference playoffs in six games.
Beal, 29, has spent his entire 11-year career with the Wizards after being their first-round pick in 2013. He concludes his career in Washington with 15,391 points, which is second in franchise history to the great Elvin Hayes.
It is also looking like Beal may not be the only St. Louis metro area player that will be headed to Phoenix. There are reports that former Belleville Althoff and Saint Louis University standout Jordan Goodwin will also join the Suns, which will give them some solid backcourt depth on their star-studded team. Goodwin averaged 6.6 points in 62 games with the Wizards last season while providing them with a big spark of energy and defensive intensity on a nightly basis.
