St. Louisan Bradley Beal has his Washington Wizards on a big surge heading into this weekend's National Basketball Association All-Star Break.
The former Chaminade College Prep All-American was on fire on Thursday night in leading the Wizards to a come-from-behind 114-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the final game before All-Star Weekend. Beal scored a season-high 35 points, including 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Wizards rallied from a 20-point deficit to pull off the big road victory. Beal also contributed six rebounds and five assists.
Beal is having a very productive season as he averages 22 points a game, but he has missed 26 games with various injuries. Since his return from his hamstring injury on December 18, Beal has led the Wizards to a 13-5 record over the last two months. Washington enters the All-Star Break as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They closed the week with road victories at Minnesota and Portland.
In addition to his 22 points a game, Beal is also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the free throw line.
On Tuesday night, Beal scored his 15,000 career point against the Golden State Warriors. He became only the second player in franchise history to reach the 15,000-point plateau. He is 510 points away from surpassing the great Elvin Hayes as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Bullets/Wizards franchise.
