It has been a happy homecoming baseball season for St. Louisan D.J. Stewart.
The former Westminster Christian standout spent five seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, but he has returned to the St. Louis metro area to play for the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League.
With Stewart patrolling the hot corner at third base and swinging bat this summer, the Grizzlies enter the Frontier League playoffs as Western Division champions. The Grizzlies will square off against the Evansville Otters in the West Division playoffs. The Grizzlies play their home games at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget, IL.
“It has been a lot of fun,” Stewart said. “We have a great group of guys, it’s like a family. Everybody wants to win. It’s been a blast.”
Stewart, 24, has been a big part of the success of the Grizzlies, who finished the regular season with a 59-37 record. Stewart finished the season with a .306 batting average with 13 home runs and 77 runs batted in. He also scored 53 runs and stole 25 bases. He was also selected to play in the Frontier League All-Star Game, where he hit a home run while playing for the West Division All-Stars.
Outside of his success and the team’s winning season, the most exciting part of Stewart’s summer was being able to come back home to play in front of his family and friends every night.
“Probably the best part is that my friends and family, who have never seen me play pro baseball before, can come out and watch me play,” Stewart said. “It’s truly been a blessing for me.”
A 2017 graduate of Westminster, Stewart was a star in the field and on the mound as a senior in leading the Wildcats to a 34-2 record and a third-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament. He had a .409 batting average with one home run, 35 runs batted in and 15 stolen bases. As a starting pitcher, he compiled an 8-1 record with an 0.53 earned run average.
Stewart had committed to Eastern Illinois University, but he went the professional route after being selected by the Phillies in the 39th round of the MLB Draft.
