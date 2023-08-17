St. Louisan Ezekiel Elliott has found a new home to continue his career in the National Football League.
The former John Burroughs star has signed with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal. A veteran running back, Elliott has spent the past seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was selected to three Pro Bowls.
Elliott, 28, was a first round pick of the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 103 games in his seven years with the Cowboys. He rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns along with 305 receptions for 2,336 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In his final season with the Cowboys, Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns and had 17 receptions for 92 yards. He was released by the Cowboys in March in a salary cap move.
When Elliott made his announcement on his Twitter account, he posted “One, Five, all the way live!” alluding to him wearing No. 15 with the Patriots. That was the number he wore in college at Ohio State, where he was an All-American who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2014. He had worn the No. 21 with the Cowboys.
