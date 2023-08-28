St. Louisan Justin Robinson will be bringing home a second gold medal from the World Athletics Championships.
The former Hazelwood West track and field star concluded a stellar week of running by being a part of the USA’s 4x400-meter relay that finished in first place at the men’s 4x400-meter on the final day of the World Championships, which were held in Budapest, Hungary.
Running on the third leg, Robinson turned in a split of 44.74 seconds before passing the baton off to anchorman Rai Benjamin, who brought the championship home in a winning time of 2 minutes 57.31 seconds.
Robinson was joined on the relay by Vernon Norwood, Quincy Hall and Benjamin. It is the fifth consecutive world title in the 4x400 for the USA and the winning time is the fastest in the world this season.
It was Robinson’s second gold medal of the world championships. Last week, he ran the lead-off leg for the USA’s mixed 4x400 team that won the gold medal and set a world record in the process.
*USA Dominates the Sprints in Budapest
It was a tremendous display of speed and dominance by the USA sprinters at the World Championships last week.
As individuals, Noah Lyles grabbed three gold medals in the sprints while Sha’Carri Richardson won two gold medals and a bronze. Both Lyles and Richardson won the men’s and women’s 100-meter dashes, respectively. Richardson won the women’s race in a world-leading 10.65 seconds while Lyles turned in a winning time of 9.83 in the men’s race.
Lyles completed the sprint double by winning the 200-meter dash in 19.52 seconds. American teenager Erriyon Knigton finished second in 19.75. In the women’s 200, Gabby Thomas joined Richardson on the medal stand by finishing second to win the silver medal. In the men’s 110-meter high hurdles, Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts won gold and bronze for the USA. It was Holloway’s third consecutive world title in the event.
The USA also swept the men’s and women’s 4x100-meter relays. The men’s team of Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Brandon Carnes and Lyles circled the track in a winning time of 37.38 seconds. The women’s team of Tamari Davis, Tee Tee Terry, Thomas and Richardson turned in a winning time of 41.03.
