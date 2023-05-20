The WNBA celebrated the return of star center Brittney Griner on Friday night as her Phoenix Mercury opened the regular season against the Los Angeles Sparks.
A host of celebrities and dignitaries, which included Vice President Kamala Harris, were on hand to watch Griner score 18 points and grab six rebounds in the Mercury's 94-71 loss to the Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
It was Griner's first WNBA appearance in 579 days. She missed last season after spending 10 months in a Russian prison, which was classified as being "wrongfully detained" by the United States government.
St. Louisan Sug Sutton also a part of this special night as one of Griner's teammates for the Mercury.
The former Parkway North star had an excellent opening-high performance with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes off the bench. Sutton was four of 10 from the field and made her only attempt from 3-point range.
A 2016 graduate of Parkway North, Sutton was a McDonald's All-American selection during her senior year. She went on to enjoy an excellent four-year collegiate career at Texas.
Sutton was drafted by the Washington Mystics in 2020 where she played 12 games during her rookie season. Sutton played last season locally with the St. Louis Surge before making her return to the WNBA this season.
