A pair of former St. Louis area prep basketball standouts will be featured at this evening's championship game at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Hawaii.
Arizona will face Creighton in the championship game today at 4 p.m.
The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Former Webster Groves standout Courtney Ramey is a starting guard for Arizona while former Trinity Catholic standout Ryan Kalkbrenner is a starting center for Creighton. Both players have been excellent in helping their teams to the championship game.
In two games at Maui, the 6'3" Ramey is averaging 19 points and five rebounds a game. He had 21 points and six rebounds in the Wildcats' 87-70 victory over San Diego State in the semifinals. Ramey is a grad transfer who spent the past four seasons at Texas. The 7'1" Kalkbrenner had 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in Creighton's 90-87 victory over Arkansas in the other semifinal game. For the season, he is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting a whopping 77 percent from the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.