Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams, who starred at Cardinal Ritter College prep before playing at Alabama, will serve a six-game suspension to start the 2023 season, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.
“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy,” Williams’s agency said in a press release issued on Friday.
“Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit. However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on [NFL] football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed — and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility.
“Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”
Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore have been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, as was Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney. They can reapply for reinstatement after one year, although Detroit announced that its two players have been released.
Lions Second-year wide receiver Stanley Berryhill is also being suspended for six games. He also did not bet on NFL games, the team said.
The NFL noted in its announcement that it uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised by the players' betting.
