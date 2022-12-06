A tremendous year of St. Louis area high school football concluded last weekend with three additional state championships coming home.
East St. Louis and CBC got the ball rolling by winning state titles during the Thanksgiving weekend. That merely set the stage for St. Mary’s, Cardinal Ritter, and Francis Howell, which rolled to respective state championships last weekend in convincing fashion at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
St. Mary’s blasted fellow Archdiocesan Athletic Association member St. Dominic in the Class 4 state championship game. Later that evening, Francis Howell took care of Fort Osage 49-21 to win the Class 5 state title. Cardinal Ritter defeated Reeds Spring 46-7 to win the Class 3 state championship.
St. Mary’s state championship marked consecutive titles for the Dragons, outscoring their two opponents 98-0 in the two Show-Me Bowl appearances. Standout seniors Chase Hendricks and Jamal Roberts scored two touchdowns each to lead the Dragons’ offensive attack.
For Cardinal Ritter and Francis Howell, the respective state championships were the first in school history. Both teams finished the season with perfect 14-0 records.
Cardinal Ritter’s Marvin Burks Jr. rushed for 118 yards and scored four touchdowns while standout receiver Fredrick Moore had eight receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Not only was it the first state title for Francis Howell, but it was the first championship from a school from St. Charles County in 40 years. St. Charles High was the last team to win a state title back in 1982.
Junior quarterback Adam Shipley enjoyed a dominant performance for the Vikings as he rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also passed for 89 yards and two more scores.
*Midwest Showdown Shootout on Dec. 10
Event coordinator Terrell Ramey of Rameybasketball has assembled another quality lineup for the Dec. 11 Midwest Showdown Shootout. The showcase at Ritenour High will feature six games with teams from Missouri, Illinois, and Tennessee.
Game 1: Ritenour vs. Columbia Battle, 1 p.m. – Host Ritenour has an improved team this year. The Huskies are led by 6’2” senior guard Grayson Rogers. Battle features one of the state’s top junior prospects in 6’7” junior Tate McCubbin.
Game 2: Lift for Life vs. Romeoville (IL), 2:30 p.m. – Lift for Life returns several key players from last year’s Class 4 state quarterfinalist team. They include 6’7” junior Lajuan Johnson and guard Dennis Olds. Romeoville features Loyola (MD) recruit Troy Cicero and junior guard Meyoh Swansey.
Game 3: DeSmet vs. Fayatte Ware (TN), 4 p.m. - DeSmet has a strong, young team coming off the championship of the Arvest Classic in Springfield last weekend. The Spartans are led by 6’4” senior guard Justin Duff. Fayette is led by 6’8” senior forward Damarion Yates. They finished 26-7 a year ago.
Game 4: PRISE Academy (MO) vs. Chicago Prep Academy, 5:30 p.m. – A battle of Midwest prep school powerhouses. PRISE, located in Columbia, is led by 6’7” Kaylon Mason and 6’5’ Christian Campbell. Top junior prospects Mike Jones and Tristian Ford lead Chicago Prep.
Game 5: East St. Louis vs. Chicago Hillcrest, 7 p.m. – A prime-time matchup featuring two of the top teams in the state of Illinois. East Side features the area’s top prospect in 6’6” senior Kansas State recruit Macaleab Rich and 6’5” senior Cal-State Fullerton recruit Antwan Robinson. Hillcrest will be led by 6’9” senior Akron recruit Darrion Baker.
Game 6: Cardinal Ritter vs. Miller Career Academy, 8:30 p.m. – Cardinal Ritter has advanced to three consecutive state tournament Final Fours. Standout juniors Clayton Jackson and Nashawn Davis lead the Lions. Senior guards Charles Nelson and Nehemiah Reedus lead Career Academy.
