The St. Louis metro area will be well-represented in the NCAA Women's Tournament, which gets underway this week. Here is a look at the women's players who are on teams that are participating in the Big Dance.
Jayla Everett (St. John's): The former Kirkwood High standout is an All-Big East First Team selection this season. She is averaging 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range.
Sonya Morris (Texas): The former Incarnate Word Academy standout is one of the top guards in the Big XII Conference. She is averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.
Brooke Flowers (Saint Louis U.): The former Metro High standout was the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. The 6'5" Flowers is averaging 12.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and a nation-leading 3.8 blocks while shooting 53 percent from the field.
Kate Martin (Iowa): The former Edwardsville (IL) standout is a key player for Iowa's Big Ten Conference tournament champions. She is averaging 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range.
Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): The former Whitfield High standout has appeared in eight games for the Bears this season, where she averaged 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field.
Ricky Woltman (Purdue): The former Incarnate Word Academy standout is averaging 12 minutes a game for the Boilermakers. The 6'4" center is averaging 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 68 percent from the field.
Mia Nicastro (Saint Louis U.): The former St. Charles West standout is a starting forward for the Atlantic 10 Tournament Champions. She is averaging 5.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. The 6'2" Nicastro was the A-10 Freshman of the Week twice this season.
Yani Curry (Toledo): The former Francis Howell Central standout has appeared in 20 games for the Rockets, who were the champions of the Mid American Conference.
Ally Fitzgerald (Colorado): The 6'3" former Marquette High standout has appeared in eight games this season as a freshman for the Buffaloes.
