The Phoenix Mercury has featured some of the biggest stars in women’s professional basketball during his 28-year existence in the WNBA.
Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Skyler Diggins-Smith, Cappie Poindexter, DeWanna Bonner and Penny Taylor are among the great players who have either worn or are currently still wearing the Mercury uniform.
Despite the presence of those tremendous players, no one in the history of the Mercury franchise has been able to achieve a triple-double in a game. That changed on Friday night, when St. Louisan Sug Sutton became the first to accomplish this statistical feat.
In the Mercury’s home finale, the former Parkway North star had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the loss to the Las Vegas Aces, the defending WNBA champions. She scored all 18 of her points in the second half.
“It’s unbelievable. I didn’t know this was the first one in history, so I’m pretty shocked,” Sutton said. “I’m really honored to be a part of this franchise and be able to do that. To have teammates support me and everybody support me, it just feels amazing to be able to do that.”
After an excellent collegiate career at Texas, Sutton was drafted by the Washington Mystics in the 2020 WNBA Draft. After being released by the Mystics, she has had to grind her way back to the league, which she did this year when she earned a roster spot for the Mercury in training camp.
The 5’8” point guard has enjoyed a very productive season for Phoenix. In 39 games, Sutton is averaging 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 39 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line.
