St. Louisan Sug Sutton has been making her mark early in the WNBA regular season with the Phoenix Mercury.
The former Parkway North star has worked her way into a prime role for the Mercury as she has put up some impressive numbers to open the season. Sutton comes off the bench, but she is playing nearly 30 minutes a game while providing instant offense.
Through the first four games, Sutton is averaging 12.3 points a game, which is third on the team behind future Hall of Famers Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. She is also averaging 3.0 rebounds and a team-high 6.5 assists a game.
Sutton’s shooting splits have also been excellent as she is shooting 51 percent from the field, 62 percent from 3-point range and 72 percent from the free throw line.
A 2016 graduate of Parkway North, Sutton was selected as a McDonald’s All-American. She enjoyed a very productive four-year collegiate career at the University of Texas. She played briefly with the Washington Mystics in 2021 before spending last season playing locally with the St. Louis Surge.
