Cardinal Ritter's Chantrel Clayton goes up for 2 past MICDS Elizabeth Gira (left and Dtha Botuna MICDS Brianna Desai is covered by Cardinal Ritter's Mariah Maxie (15) during the Girls Class 5 District 5 championship game at Cardinal Ritter Thursday March 4, 2021. The Lions of Cardinal Ritter would win the district championship 54-39.