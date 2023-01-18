The lineup is set for the eighth annual Sweet Hoops All-Star Basketball Showcase on Saturday Jan. 21 at Lutheran North, a top girls event in Missouri.
The six-games feature solid teams from the St. Louis area and representatives from Kansas, Alabama, and Texas.
Game 1: Clayton vs East St. Louis, 11 a.m. – Clayton has a solid young team led by sophomore guard Lauren Young, who is averaging 12 points a game. Junior Stella Whitney also averages 12 points a game, while junior guard Jasmine Burks averages eight. East Side features one of the area’s best in senior guard Shakara McCline, who is an excellent offensive player.
Game 2: Cardinal Ritter JV vs. Arlington (TX), JV, 12:45 p.m.
Game 3: Lutheran-St. Charles vs. Arlington (TX), 2:30 p.m. – Lutheran-St. Charles is currently 12-2 and ranked high among Missouri Class 5 teams. The Cougars are led by 6’2” senior forward Megan Aulbert, who averages 12 points and 10 rebounds a game. Sophomore guard Chloe Reed averages 10 points while standout sophomore guard Jordan Speiser has returned from an early-season injury. Freshman Kyrii Franklin and Kennedy Stowers have also been impactful players.
Game 4: Lift for Life vs. Huntsville Lee (AL), 4:15 p.m. – Lift for Life has a young team that is led in scoring by 5’4” freshman guard Zha Harris, who is averaging 12 points a game. Junior forward Paige Fowler averages 10 points while 6’1” senior Lauren Bennett averages six points and six rebounds a game. Huntsville Lee features a pair of talented junior guards in Jayla Turner and Morgan Pride.
Game 5: Cardinal Ritter vs. Shawnee Mission West (KS), 6 p.m. - Cardinal Ritter has a talented team that features 6’1” juniors Hannah Wallace and Ai’Naya Williams, who are both Division I level prospects. The backcourt features senior Elyssa White and freshman Alanah Howard. Shawnee Mission West features one of the top players in the country in 6’0” senior Smya Nichols, a Kansas recruit who is averaging 23 points a game since returning from an ACL injury this month. SMW also features senior guard Izzy Joyce and junior Morgan Chiarello.
Game 6: Vashon vs. Pattonville, 7:45 p.m. – The Main Event of the showcase features two of the top teams in the St. Louis area. Vashon is currently 10-4 and one of the leading contenders in Missouri Class 4. The Wolverines feature a tremendous backcourt duo in juniors JaNyla Bush and Chantrel Clayton. Bush averages 13.1 points while Clayton averages a team-high 15.8 points. Senior forward Raychel Jones averages 15 points and nine rebounds a game. Pattonville is 9-1 and coming off the championship of the Westminster Christian Tournament. The Pirates are led by 5’8” senior guard Jasmine Gray, who is averaging 11.6 points a game. They have a strong sophomore class, led by 6’0” forward Kennedy Horton and guards Hannah Fenton, Zoe Newland, and Kodie Gordon.
*Alton High Remains Undefeated
The Alton High girls, in the midst a magical season as they enter the week with a 20-0 record, are currently playing the Highland Tournament.
Alton has already won the Mascoutah Christmas Tournament, defeating Southwestern Conference rival 52-51 in the championship game.
The Redbirds have several talented young players, who were major contributors in last year’s 21-7 season. They are led by 5’4” sophomore point guard Kiyoko Proctor, who is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 steals while shooting 52 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore Jarius Powers is a 6’0’ forward who is averaging 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds a game.
Junior guard Alyssa Lewis is averaging 10 points and three rebounds while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range while senior guard Laila Blakeny also averages 10 points a game while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. Freshman forward Kaylea Lacey is also in the mix, averaging six points and six rebounds a game.
