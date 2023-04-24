St. Louisan Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics are one game away from eliminating the Atlanta Hawks from the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The former Chaminade College Prep All-American scored 31 points to lead the Celtics to a 129-121 victory over the Hawks in Game 4 of the first round playoff series in Atlanta. Fellow all-star teammate Jaylen Brown also scored 31 points to lead the Celtics, who took a commanding 3-1 lead in the best of seven series, which resumes on Tuesday night in Boston.
Tatum also added seven rebounds and four assists while making four 3-pointers in the Celtics' victory. In Game 3, Tatum had 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the Celtics' 129-121 loss to the Hawks in Game 3 on Friday night.
Through the first four games of the series, Tatum is averaging 28.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, which are both team highs. He is also averaging 4.3 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the free throw line.
While in Atlanta, Tatum also got a chance to watch his old grassroots team, Bradley Beal Elite, in action at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The Nike EYBL is the top grassroots basketball league in the country. The EYBL held the first of its four regular-season sessions in Atlanta over the weekend. In the summer of 2015, Tatum led BBE to the championship game of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, which is the league's signature postseason event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.