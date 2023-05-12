St. Louisan Jayson Tatum has two very important traits that are needed to be an elite scorer in the National Basketball Association; supreme self-confidence and a short memory.
Tatum displayed a whole lot of both as he rebounded from a dreadful start with a big fourth quarter in the Boston Celtics 94-86 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Philadelphia. With the win, the Celtics forced a seventh and deciding game on Sunday back in Boston.
Through the first three quarters, Tatum looked very human as he had only three points on one of 14 shooting from the field. In the fourth quarter, Tatum scored 16 of his 19 points, including 11 of the Celtics' final 13 points. With the game and the Celtics' season hanging in the balance, Tatum drained four 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the game.
Even when the shots were not falling, Tatum was contributing in other areas as he had nine rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 22 points, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Malcolm Brogddon came off the bench to score 16 points.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points each to lead the 76ers, who missed on a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001.
