St. Louisan Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Tatum scored a game high 29 points to lead the Celtics to a 119-106 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday night in Boston. The former Chaminade College Prep All-American also had 10 rebounds and six assists while making five 3-pointers.
In Game 1 on Saturday, Tatum had 25 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in the Celtics’ 112-99 victory. Through two games, Tatum is averaging 27 points, 10.5 rebounds and four assists while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range.
The best of seven series will resume on Friday night with Game 3 in Atlanta. Tip off is at 6 p.m. (St. Louis time).
