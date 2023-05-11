St. Louisan Jayson Tatum was named to the All-NBA First Team for the second consecutive year.
The former Chaminade College Prep star of the Boston Celtics was named as one of the starting forwards along with Giannis Antetokoumnpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. The guards were Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The first team center was NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tatum enjoyed a historic season for the Celtics as he averaged a career-high 30.1 points a game. He became the first player in his illustrious history of the Celtics' franchise to average 30 points in the regular season. He also averaged 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game while shooting 46 percent from the field, 35 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the free throw line.
The All-NBA recognition for Tatum also brings about contract implications in the future. By being named to the All-NBA team in back-to-back seasons, Tatum is now eligible for a supermax extension, which is estimated at $318 million over five years. He would be eligible to sign in July of 2024.
