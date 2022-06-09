St. Louisan Jayson Tatum had his best performance of the NBA Finals to date in helping the Boston Celtics to a 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 at TD Garden in Boston.
The former Chaminade College Prep All-American had 26 points, six rebounds and a game-high nine assists in 41 minutes as the Celtics took a 2-1 lead in the best of seven series.
Tatum, along with teammates Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart became the first trio of teammates to have at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in the same NBA Finals game since 1984 when Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Cooper accomplished the feat in Game 6 against Boston.
Through the first three games, Tatum is averaging 22 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He had a career-high 13 assists in Game 1 in the Celtics' 120-108 victory in Oakland.
The series resumes on Friday with Game 4 in Boston. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m.
