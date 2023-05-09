St. Louisan Jayson Tatum enjoyed a big bounce back performance as the Boston Celtics regained home court advantage from the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tatum scored a team high 27 points to lead the Celtics to a 114-10 road victory over the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night. The Celtics took a 2-1 lead in the best of seven series.
After being saddled with foul trouble and scoring only seven points in Boston’s Game 2 victory on Wednesday, Tatum came out aggressive and set the tone with eight early points in the opening minutes.
Tatum also finished with 10 rebounds and five assists while making 10 of his 20 field goal attempts. In the closing moments, he drained a baseline turnaround jumper and a step-back 3-pointer to put the game away.
Tatum’s 27 points led a balanced Boston attack that put six players in double figures. Jaylen Brown scored 23 points, Al Horford had 17 points, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon scored 15 while Derrick White added 13.
